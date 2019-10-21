Meltwater Announces Integrated Product Suite To Enable Collaboration Across Departments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, today announces its Fjord Product Release, empowering Public Relations, Communications, and Marketing teams with an intuitive all-in-one product suite. With a world-class Product and Engineering organization, bolstered by a range of acquisitions, Meltwater is positioned as a leading global partner for any organization looking to optimize their media intelligence or social analytics through the use of AI-driven insights.By focusing on simplicity and efficiency, Meltwater customers will enjoy an upgraded user-experience, with an intuitive new design and enhanced self-help options. Projects becomes a centralized workspace within the Meltwater product, enabling end-to-end campaign execution from media outreach to post-campaign analysis, and the industry-leading Meltwater Mobile app, available on iOS and Android, which now allows for instant notification and ad-hoc searching and analysis, as well as the ability to access all of the content from saved searches and tags in the desktop application.Meltwater continues to invest in capturing more content and conversations than anyone else in the global media intelligence and social listening industry. With over 500 million documents being added every single day, including the Twitter firehose, Dow Jones premium content and Reddit data, our new search and analytics experience, Explore, provides customers with instant results and insights across news and social media, with years of historical data immediately accessible. With the most comprehensive network of content partnerships globally, Meltwater allows customers to get full-text access to premium content not freely available online, including print and broadcast content, from a library of over 1.3 trillion documents.As the needs of Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments evolve, Meltwater is advancing analytics to insights. Meltwater is bringing to market better ways to score and benchmark earned media mentions, along with the ability to attribute tangible business outcomes to earned media. The newly integrated social publishing and engagement functionality includes interactive owned social analytics, while the new Digital Marketing Insights product better informs customers content marketing initiatives with innovative, AI-driven insights surrounding competitors' paid digital media strategies.“As we see the convergence of news and social media, we also anticipate that there will be an even greater requirement for businesses to prove the ROI of their efforts across paid, earned and owned media. Meltwater is helping to break down the silos between different departments, by enabling teams to uncover the insights that matter to them, while working together in the same intuitive product” said Niklas de Besche, Executive Director of Product at Meltwater.Meltwater is excited to deliver value to their global customer base with the new product updates detailed in this Fjord product release, and more information can be found on our website, or through a Meltwater representative.About MeltwaterMeltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence and now Outside Insight, gives businesses the information advantage they need to stay ahead. More than 32,000 companies use Meltwater’s media intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 55 offices across six continents. Meltwater is also committed to fostering the data science ecosystem through MEST, a pan-African entrepreneurial program and incubator, and Shack15, a global data science community. Learn more at Meltwater.com.Contact: Johnny VanceGlobal Head of Product Marketing and Partnershipsjohnny.vance@meltwater.com