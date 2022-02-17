Meltwater announces the launch of new Scientific Advisory Board
As Meltwater continues to make significant investments into its cutting-edge AI and machine learning developments, the company will leverage the expertise of some of the world’s leading scientists and researchers to fuel innovation. This prestigious group of thought leaders joins Meltwater from top research institutions including MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon University, NYU, and Oxford University.
About the Scientific Advisory Board
Meltwater’s Scientific Advisory Board provides invaluable insights into shifts in the frontier of technological innovation in their areas of expertise and identifies novel solutions and technologies for some of the hardest technological challenges Meltwater is working on. They support Meltwater’s mission to capture, understand and analyze all conversations happening across traditional and social media. Lending their years of research and expertise, the Board will help to advance Meltwater’s technology platform which processes 800 million new documents from millions of sources every day and extracts new insights about 14 million companies, 50 million public personas, and 75 million topics.
Members of the Scientific Advisory Board:
- Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor for AI and Health at the MIT School of Engineering
- Julilana Freire, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science and Data Science and Director of the VIDA Center at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.
- Georg Gottlob, Ph.D., Professor of Informatics at Oxford University’s Department of Computer Science
- Jure Leskovec, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University.
- Eric Nyberg, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the masters program for Computational Data Science Program, Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science
“We’re thrilled to partner with the members of the Scientific Advisory Board, a crucial part of Meltwater’s strategy and investment into expanding our AI technologies to create even more connections and real-time insights for our customers,” said Meltwater CEO, John Box. “We have seen tangible and positive outcomes from our collaborations with this distinguished group in the past, including our acquisitions of Oxford University spin-offs Wrapidity and DeepReason.ai, and we know that this group will help us advance innovation for years to come.”
For more information, please contact:
[email protected]
About Meltwater
Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,100 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.