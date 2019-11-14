Meltwater Participates in the Launch of AWS Data Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, one of the world’s largest providers of news and social data, today announces it is a launch provider on AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.“We’re delighted to welcome Meltwater in AWS Data Exchange,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With the market calling for more external data to compliment internal datasets, AWS Data Exchange customers can now leverage Meltwater’s data to enhanced visibility into the world around them, so that they can make better informed decisions.”With AWS Data Exchange, customers from all industries can leverage Meltwater’s packaged data products to support multiple business processes. For example, investors can identify potential trading opportunities by tracking daily changes in media coverage and sentiment for companies, and rebalance portfolios based on shifting sentiment and business event patterns across different industry verticals. Media and Entertainment production teams can inform talent and programming decisions by tracking changes in daily media coverage and sentiment for TV streaming platforms and flagship shows, while making more informed sponsorship and advertising decisions by tracking coverage for different celebrities. Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations can track media coverage around key drug classes and market accordingly.“Meltwater believes in the value of businesses using online data to make better informed decisions and become more competitive in their markets. Historically, we have provided PR and Communications departments with the insights they need to stay ahead, but with the launch of our derived data sets available in AWS Data Exchange, we bring this expertise to departments such as business intelligence, competitive intelligence, marketing, and legal, who can leverage this data and create insights to their advantage,” said Leor Distenfeld, Executive Director of Outside Insight at Meltwater.Tim Barker, Head of Product for Fairhair.ai at Meltwater states, “We’re excited to be one of the first providers on AWS Data Exchange and we look forward to helping customers gain business insight from these new packaged data products, which combine the best of our content and AI capabilities. AWS Data Exchange complements the range of products and services we already deliver to over 32,000 customers and provides us with an exciting new path to rapidly develop and deploy packaged data products in response to market and individual customer requirements.”Meltwater and AWS Data Exchange can help businesses across multiple industries to support their data-driven strategies through access to a new range of packaged data products. With over 500 million new documents being added daily, and enhanced NLP enrichments layered on top, these datasets will provide AWS Data Exchange customers with valuable data to help drive their business strategy. To learn more, visit click here.About MeltwaterMeltwater, a pioneer of Media Intelligence and now Outside Insight, gives businesses the information advantage they need to stay ahead. More than 32,000 companies use Meltwater’s media intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 55 offices across six continents. Meltwater is also committed to fostering the data science ecosystem through MEST, a pan-African entrepreneurial program and incubator, and Shack15, a global data science community. Learn more at meltwater.com.Contactdataproducts@meltwater.com