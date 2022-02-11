Meltwater Sweeps Annual G2 Best Software Lists

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media and social intelligence, has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards . Meltwater is in the top 10 ranking for Best Marketing Products and six other categories including Highest Satisfaction Product and Best Product for Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business.

G2’s annual Best Software Awards ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Meltwater scored high across the board on features that are critical for Marketing & PR professionals such as: Social Media Analytics, Social Media Monitoring, Media Monitoring, Social Media Management, PR Analytics, Social Media Suites, Media and Influencer Targeting.

Meltwater CEO John Box said, “It’s great to be recognized by our customers for our industry-leading solutions. Customer centricity and product innovation are two of our core focuses at Meltwater, and, taken together, they allow us to deliver on the promise of delivering a world-class product suite that supports the needs of today’s PR, Comms and Marketing teams. We’re committed to continuing to invest in our products and technology and keeping customer feedback at the core of our strategy.”

The lists G2 created are based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. Meltwater earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“We use Meltwater for EVERYTHING! Newswire distribution, social media, and more recently all-media tracking.”

" Meltwater is a comprehensive platform that offers excellent customer support and solid infrastructure, which allows us to extract relevant information anytime, anywhere.“

Meltwater is a comprehensive platform that offers excellent customer support and solid infrastructure, which allows us to extract relevant information anytime, anywhere.“ "The best platform for unifying a marketing team"

"We've been able to consolidate several efforts within our agency's social media team into one platform rather than relying on multiple platforms to provide the data we need."

"Meltwater's omnichannel listening is the best out there. To be able to search across ALL channels (including Reddit) for mentions is incredible."



Read the complete G2 Best of lists at g2.com/best . For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.meltwater.com/en/request-demo

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,100 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

Contact:

Jenny Force

VP Marketing

[email protected]



