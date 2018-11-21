Memories Resorts and Spa introduces the addition of Memories Trinidad Del Mar Resort in Cuba

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective December 15, 2018, the beachfront resort currently operating as Hotel Brisas Trinidad Del Mar will be rebranded as Memories Trinidad Del Mar . Memories Resorts have already made significant improvements to the property, including room renovations and upgraded amenities to this popular all-inclusive resort located just 15 minutes away from the historic town of Trinidad, Cuba.



“We are excited to welcome Trinidad Del Mar to the Memories Resorts family and offer our unique service standards and updated amenities to guests of this popular hotel,” said Mohamad Fawzi, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, Managing Director. Guests of the renewed hotel will enjoy great value and a lively vacation atmosphere on the picturesque Ancon Beach. The all-inclusive Memories Trinidad Del Mar offers spacious rooms with garden, pool, lagoon or ocean views in buildings designed to reflect the beautiful Spanish colonial architecture of the nearby town of Trinidad, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Memories Trinidad Del Mar offers all types of travelers an array of all-inclusive amenities to provide them with an unforgettable experience during their stay. Families will appreciate the supervised kids club and fun activities, while couples may wish to be enchanted by Trinidad’s rich history and vibrant architecture. Guests can also get active at the gym or at one of the two tennis courts, while those looking to unwind can enjoy a soak in the Jacuzzi or simply relax with a drink in hand poolside or on the beach. For dining, options are plentiful with various Cuban and international dishes served up at the buffet or the choice of two a la carte specialty restaurants.

To book, call your travel agent or visit our website at www.memoriesresorts.com .

About Memories Resorts & Spa

Memories Resorts & Spa welcome guests to “Celebrate the Moments” with family and loved ones in lush tropical settings across the Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Memories Resorts provide top-notch facilities and amenities, laid -back ‘toes in the sand’ elegance with personalized service, all-inclusive features and spacious accommodations to suit the needs of each traveler and family group. With world- class à la carte dining, unlimited premium drinks, and day-to-evening entertainment, families, singles and groups enjoy Memories Resorts & Spa as the ultimate vacation to create unforgettable memories.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations