mindzie Recognized in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® on Process Mining

mindzie continues to strengthen its position as a rising leader in Process Mining

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of process mining and business process optimization software, today announced that it has been recognized in Everest Group's Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The process mining industry is growing rapidly with organizations across the globe recognizing the operational efficiency benefits the technology can help drive. From business process mapping, creating digital twins, to audit and compliance the number of use cases continue to expand as process mining technology becomes the corner stone of digital transformation and automation efforts.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized on the PEAK Matrix®," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus is on expanding the adoption of process mining within enterprise and mid-market level companies. mindzie's low-code process mining platform allows for rapid time to value, providing users of all skill levels the information they need to have a positive impact."

Process mining is being applied to a wide range of business processes to allow organizations to x-ray how they operate and provide them data driven insights into bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and other opportunities to improve operations.

Procure to Pay (P2P)

Order to Cash (O2C)

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Support Tickets

Hire to Retire (HR)

Supply Chain

Manufacturing

And much more…

About mindzie

mindzie provides process mining and business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to drive operational efficiency for businesses of all shapes and sizes in a wide variety of industries helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

