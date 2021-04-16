MRO Middle East exhibition to showcase expert speakers and key industry topics for aviation sector

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul exhibition, will highlight the latest innovation in key areas including sustainability, digitalization, workforce and passenger confidence within the aviation sector through its new Go Live! Theatre feature. The event, taking place from 15th - 16th June 2021 at DWTC, Dubai, will offer complimentary content for all attendees alongside it’s long standing exhibition focused on connecting buyers and service providers in the commercial aviation aftermarket.



As part of the show floor agenda at MRO Middle East, airline officials will analyse ways to restore passenger confidence and how implementing technologies and processes can drive future recovery within travel. The content will also focus on how technology and digitalisation will continue to help the industry get to a new normal and help the aftermarket with revamping operations. A ‘spotlight on sustainability’ session will demonstrate how a combination of technology advances, operations and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are needed to meet climate change targets.

“Exploring innovation initiatives and the digital strategies put in place by airlines and MROs for their recovery will be a key part of the event this year,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director at Aviation Week Network. “MRO Middle East will analyse what technologies have garnered interest and excitement in recent months and facilitated new working methods for long-term use. Sustainability will also be high on the agenda as the industry continues to set targets for greater energy efficiency in the future. These areas of content focus will be reflected in the service and solution providers attendees will be able to meet on the exhibition floor. We look forward to welcoming industry stakeholders at the event.”

New for 2021, the Go Live! Theatre will host 2 days of engaging content. This will complement the exhibition, allowing for expanded networking and the opportunity to learn from expert speakers on crucial industry issues. In addition to the show floor theatre, further networking areas have been added to enhance attendees’ ability to safely reconnect in person. MRO Middle East 2021 will be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard.

The joint organisers of MRO Middle East, Tarsus Group, also announced that the Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) event will not be taking place in 2021 and look forward to its return in 2022.

Aviation Week’s MRO Middle East, taking place 15-16 June 2021, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). MRO Middle East provides the ideal platform for suppliers and developers seeking to increase their presence in one of the fastest growing regions.

MRO Middle East features a two-day exhibition for key professionals uniting airlines and suppliers to provide the perfect environment to network and discuss the latest trends, regulations and issue impacting this industry. http://mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com/

About Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East

Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces.

Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East maintains offices in Dubai and London.

Other events organised by Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East include Dubai Airshow www.dubaiairshow.aero and MEBAA Show www.mebaa.aero .

CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace

561.702.7471

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net



