Ms. Opal Lee, The Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, and Grandmother of Juneteenth, Signed with Creative Artists Agency

Fort Worth, TX, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Unlimited, Inc.’s very own ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ Ms. Opal Lee, has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency, to obtain talent representation as she campaigns for unity and freedom around the globe.

Ms. Opal began her mission in 2016 with a goal set forth to walk 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to the steps of Congress in Washington D.C, intending to establish Juneteenth as a nationally recognized holiday. Through a strategic partnership with global brand storytelling agency [INVNT GROUP]™, and support from CAA and the CAA Foundation, Opal’s Walk 2 DC mobilized into a viral movement across the nation. On June 21, 2021, with Ms. Opal at his side, President Joe Biden signed the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday in the United States - the first since 1983, when Martin Luther King Day was established.

Ms. Opal is deeply honored to join CAA’s network and roster of world-class entertainers and changemakers, granting her movement the opportunity to connect with generations of people to share the story of Juneteenth for legacies to come.

The signing comes days after releasing a special edition of Ms. Opal’s children’s book: Juneteenth A Children’s Story Special Edition. The book explains the significance and origin of Juneteenth to promote the open education of young children, their parents, and teachers worldwide.

Dione Sims, Founder of Unity Unlimited, Inc., explained, “Establishing the federal holiday has created a vacuum for accurate information about Juneteenth, and we are honored that CAA is putting their resources to work to provide Ms. Opal the opportunities to educate the world about Juneteenth and the freedoms that were gained.”

For more information, please visit www.therealopallee.com.

###

ABOUT OPAL LEE

Ms. Opal is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF), founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose initiative is for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. To bring awareness to the cause, she started her Opal’s Walk 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walked 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for enslaved people in Texas to know that they were free. Ms. Opal launched a petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday on Change.org. In September 2020, it delivered the 1.5 million signatures it had received to Congress. Ms. Opal believes freedom should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July. For more information, visit https://adobe.ly/3hs3jg0.

ABOUT CAA

CAA is a leading entertainment, media, and sports enterprise, with global expertise in motion pictures, television, music, sports, theater, digital media, publishing, endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, podcasting, speaking, games, and philanthropy. Led by a world-class management team and distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies and innovates opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. For more information, visit https://www.caa.com.

ABOUT UNITY UNLIMITED

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose main mission is to provide educational activities and resources to the young and old, fostering unity and harmony within the community, the city, the state, the nation, and the world regardless of race and culture, or denomination. For more information, visit: www.unityunlimited.org/

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVE¯; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed, and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information, visit www.invntgroup.com.



