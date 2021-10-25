Multiple Amlan International Research Studies to Be Presented at Symposium on Gut Health in Production of Food Animals

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-DriCorporation of America, is pleased to announce that research on their natural feed additives that support optimal poultry and livestock intestinal health will be featured in three presentations at the Symposium on Gut Health in Production of Food Animals being held October 31 to November 3, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Two of the studies will be presented by Amlan scientists who participated in the research: Dr. Hongyu Xue, Life Sciences Director, Dr. Dongping Wang, Senior Research Microbiologist, and Dr. LeAnn Johnston, Technical Services Manager. The studies were conducted through collaborations with a leading contract research organization and a well-known U.S. university. Research from a third collaboration will be presented by Mike Trombetta, a graduate research associate from The Ohio State University. Dr. Wang and Dr. Johnston’s joint presentation and Mr. Trombetta’s presentations will be at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time, respectively, on Monday, November 1. Dr. Xue’s presentation will be at 11:30 a.m. U.S. Central Time on Tuesday, November 2.

Dr. Xue will discuss the negative effects of coccidiosis on food production animals and the positive impacts of Amlan’s all natural feed additive formulations when producers are not able to use traditional pharmaceuticals in the face of these field challenges. Dr. Wang and Dr. Johnston will present research that evaluated a separate all-natural feed additive comprised of Amlan’s proprietary mineral and a select blend of phytochemicals. The effects of these all natural formulations on the fecal consistency and ileal and fecal microflora of weaned piglets under challenged conditions will be discussed. Mr. Trombetta will discuss the supportive properties of Amlan’s novel probiotic as well as outline its thermostability through feed pelleting and its gastrointestinal tract resilience.

The Symposium on Gut Health in Production of Food Animals is focused on the dynamic and essential role the gut plays in the health of production animals, which makes it an ideal forum to discuss research on Amlan’s natural feed additives.

“A healthy intestinal environment does more than just aid in nutrient digestion and absorption,” said Dr. Xue. “This is where the fight against enteric disease can start and stop if managed properly.” Dr. Xue explained that the intestinal epithelial cells serve as the first line of defense against harmful pathogens. Amlan’s unique feed additives can support optimum mucosal immune health and a balanced intestinal microbial ecosystem.

“The increasing global restrictions on the use of in-feed antibiotics has created a critical need for natural, drug-free feed additives that can help support optimum health and productivity of poultry and livestock,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President, Marketing and New Product Development for Amlan. “The research to be presented at the symposium is exciting for the animal protein industry and highlights our commitment to delivering innovative natural solutions that can make a significant impact on improving the welfare and sustainability of food production while also ensuring optimum production efficiency.”

To view the presentations featuring Amlan’s novel feed additives, register for the symposium at guthealthsymposium.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

