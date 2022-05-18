Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track

Record of Growth and Innovation

NEWS RELEASE BY INVESTIS DIGITAL

London and New York | May 17, 2022

Investis Digital , a leading global digital communications company, announced today that Myles

Peacock has been appointed worldwide chief executive officer, effective immediately. In his role, Peacock will focus on driving the global executive team’s strategic vision, client service and performance offerings to support the evolving needs of its clients and the market.

Peacock is a proven innovator and visionary leader with more than 20 years of marketing communications experience living and working across Asia, Europe and North America. An Omnicom veteran, he most recently served as global CEO of CreativeDrive, where he built the company into one of the largest global content creation and production studio networks. Under his leadership, CreativeDrive gained industry recognition as a new business model that challenged the advertising agency status quo with an innovative approach to content ideation, creation and production. The company was acquired by Accenture Interactive in August 2020 to bolster the company’s content expertise at scale.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Investis Digital as it looks to further deepen its technology-driven digital services and solutions across specialty practice areas in corporate communications, investor relations, life sciences, talent acquisition and broader marketing services to help drive measurable business performance for its more than 1,400 global client partners. The company’s client roster includes Vodafone, Russell Athletic, Rolls-Royce and many more.

Peacock said, “I simply could not be more excited to join Investis Digital, which has been on a remarkable journey of constant reinvention, having grown internationally both organically and via numerous strategic acquisitions. Investis Digital has a unique opportunity as a market maker with Connected Content™ to provide both existing and future clients a scaled platform that drives accelerated growth outcomes with success measured."

Nigel Morris, chair of Investis Digital, said, “The appointment of Myles is the result of an extensive search for a CEO who embodies Investis Digital’s global values of embracing clarity, bringing passion, innovating, and inspiring greatness. His extensive cross-cultural knowledge and depth of understanding of how interconnected teams work globally make him the right person to lead Investis Digital through our next chapter of growth.”

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of

600 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more, please visit www . InvestisDigital . com

