Mystique Trinidad La Popa by Royalton opens near the heart of downtown Trinidad, Cuba

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is pleased to announce the recent official opening of Mystique Trinidad La Popa on May 16, 2022, the newest addition to the Mystique by Royalton brand and its unique portfolio with four resorts across the Caribbean.



This boutique property is located on top of La Popa hill, guarding the village of Trinidad, Cuba. Standing on the ruins of the ancient military hospital and headquarters of the colonial village, this 5-star adults-only resort is specially conceived for couples, solo travel, events, and incentive groups who are looking to absorb the true Cuban culture and enjoy the historical downtown area, only 400 meters away and, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988. With 52 comfortable rooms equipped with air conditioning, a safe, telephone, Wi-Fi, and satellite television, these convenient amenities help make this charming property an excellent fit to the Mystique by Royalton portfolio.

Mystique by Royalton properties are contemporary, luxurious, and exquisite boutique resorts firmly rooted in some of the world’s most vibrant destinations. Poised to attract travelers seeking to explore a natural paradise with its uniqueness and vibrant culture, this resort is the perfect choice for those looking to experience the best that Cuba has to offer for an escape that is anything but ordinary.

Through the resort group’s Safety-Assured Vacations promise, health and safety protocols are in place to safeguard the well-being of both guests and employees and ensure guest confidence when traveling to Blue Diamond Resorts properties. The staff at Mystique Trinidad La Popa by Royalton are ready with open doors to welcome guests for an unforgettable vacation experience.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

