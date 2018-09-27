Named Top 20 Female Entrepreneur by CIO, Danielle Sabrina Founder of Public Relations Firm Tribe Builder Media Recognized among the best of the best for top female entrepreneurs. Danielle Sabrina, Wall Street investment guru-turned-master of business development and public relations at Tribe Builder Media, made CIO.com’s list of the top 20 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2018.

New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The publication, founded in 1987 and geared toward tech executives, featured Sabrina amongst a variety of noted founders like Julia Taylor Cheek of medical testing company EverlyWell, Amanda Signorelli of events company Techweek, and Lisa Wang of SheWorx, a platform that provides support systems for female leaders. Though these three made it to the top of CIO’s 2017 top female entrepreneur list, Sabrina beat them out this year at #13.

"I'm beyond honored to receive this recognition. Entrepreneurship has always been a way of life for me, I contribute a lot of my success to the many mentors I've been fortunate enough to have in my life. A passion of mine has always been helping other businesses grow and succeed so opening my media and public relation agency gave me the ability to do that. If I could give any advice to emerging entrepreneurs it would be to learn sales, learn how to generate revenue and not get caught up in the details and the rest will fall into place," says Sabrina.

Sabrina is no stranger to innovative thought leadership. Starting her career as one of the youngest equity traders on Wall Street at just 19 years old, Sabrina moved on to a successful career in financial planning before founding Tribe Builder Media in 2008. Earlier this year Danielle raised over $40 million dollars for a blockchain startup she co-founded. Currently she and her team are busy expanding her agency to open a third location in Boston with a fourth coming soon in Asia.

In addition to expanding her agency she is also an advocate for female entrepreneurs, donating her time, money and resources to women owned small businesses. The agency has plans to launch an incubator program late 2019 for emerging minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on community development.

Her success through the years has gained the trust of many high-profile clients, professional athletes and celebrities who look to her to incubate new ideas, raise capital and develop strategic partnerships. Her strategy and insight has played an integral part in her clients’ achieving prestigious awards such as Inc 500, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup, and Entrepreneur 360 among other top-level recognition. She was recently accepted as a member of the Forbes Agency Council, and her work has been featured in top-tier publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc.

“Results -- that is all I can say about Danielle and her services,” says Jessica Contreras, founder of The Aclyd Project, a blockchain payment system for delivery of alcoholic beverages that restricts minors from access. “I sought PR for one of my ventures, and within 10 days, an article was produced in a major business publication.”

Combining old-school financial know-how with a strong command of the fintech, blockchain and cryptocurrency market, Sabrina is now known as the "cryptoqueen." With several successful ICO's and token sales behind her, Danielle has an entire team dedicated exclusively to blockchain and cryptocurrency to help clients navigate complicated regulatory landscapes, launch successful campaigns and align with the right partners. She is also the co-founder of a new financial blockchain company to help cryptocurrency investors.