Nancy J. Sandy Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Taconic Biosciences

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences’ Board of Directors has selected Nancy J. Sandy to succeed Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Effective January 14, Ms. Sandy took the company’s top leadership position. Dr. Rosenthal, who held the position for four and a half years, continues his association with Taconic, leading external growth initiatives as Chief Innovation Officer and holds positions on the Taconic Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors.



Ms. Sandy joined Taconic in January 2016, progressing through roles as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Marketing, Chief Operating Officer, and President before being named CEO. She led corporate initiatives to streamline operations, align internal teams, strengthen Taconic’s culture, and drive growth in both revenue and profitability. Prior to joining Taconic, Ms. Sandy held marketing leadership roles at several life science and medical device companies, including Perkin Elmer, Magellan Biosciences, and Cardiac Science. She holds both Bachelor of Arts in journalism and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

“Nancy’s strong leadership, commitment to excellence, and proven record with Taconic position her well to take on the CEO role. Additionally, we are pleased to continue to benefit from Bob’s expertise in his new capacity. We are excited by this seamless transition and are proud of our talented leadership team, which will serve to strengthen the company now and in the future,” commented Kathrin Phelan Midgley, chairman of Taconic Biosciences Board of Directors.



Ms. Sandy reflects on her time with Taconic, “my past three years with Taconic have been marked by incredible energy, change, and progress. The company has truly evolved from Taconic Farms to a world-class life sciences company. Combining our passion for excellence with over 65 years providing the best research model solutions allows us to help our customers solve complex research problems enabling them to accelerate advancements in human health. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Taconic during this exciting next chapter.”

To learn more about Taconic's research model solutions, please contact Taconic Biosciences at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com .

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered research models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.