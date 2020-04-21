Nasdaq Launches Cloud Data Service

Provides real-time data for entrepreneurs, fintech firms and traditional applications

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of its Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS), which provides clients access to real-time exchange data, index, and fund data through cloud-based technology.



Users worldwide can now access Nasdaq data through a suite of highly scalable, cloud-based Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). These APIs utilize open-source delivery standards and a software development kit (SDK) to fast track engineering efforts, which eliminates the need for hardware procurement, proprietary protocols, file formats, and leased lines. This allows for effortless integration of data from disparate sources, and a dramatic reduction in time to market for customer-designed applications. NCDS runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help deliver world-class ease of use, agility and scale for its clients.

“Nasdaq utilizes the best technology the world has to offer to make markets more accessible,” said Lauren Dillard, EVP and Head of Global Information Services, Nasdaq. “Nasdaq Cloud Data Service is a significant advancement in the financial data space, as it uses the cloud to stream important, real-time market data tailored to our clients’ specific needs. Adding the cloud to the data equation through our collaboration with AWS is a big win for investors.”

“Nasdaq’s use of the cloud continues to transform the client experience and its own internal operations,” said Frank Fallon, Vice President, AWS Sales, Financial Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “AWS is delighted to play a part in how Nasdaq provides real-time data to customers. NCDS represents one of the most recent examples of how Nasdaq and AWS’s multi-year history of collaboration continues to meet market participants’ evolving needs, specifically the delivery of data directly into applications, on-demand, anywhere in the world.”

This offering is compatible with multiple cloud providers and was created to deliver lower latency and higher performance for entrepreneurs, fintech firms and traditional financial services applications. NCDS allows users to connect to a variety of data products in real time, including:

For more information, please visit our Nasdaq Cloud Data Service page.

