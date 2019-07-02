Nasdaq to Deliver Post-Trade Technology to Caja de Valores, Argentina’s Central Securities Depository

The CSD will upgrade its full technology platform, boosting transaction and processing capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and Caja de Valores S.A., Argentina’s Central Securities Depository (CSD) and an integral part of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA), have signed a new agreement for Nasdaq to deliver a full CSD technology solution to Caja de Valores including registrar services. The deal marks Nasdaq’s second CSD client in Latin America.



By leveraging Nasdaq’s technology, Caja de Valores will be upgrading its current in-house developed system. The new solution allows Caja de Valores to process larger volumes of transactions with a significantly increased speed and agility, while also meeting international standards in CSD products and messaging services. Further, the technology will also benefit the company in creating, supporting and expediting efforts in launching new products and services to their existing client base and future customers alike.

“The Argentine economy needs a capital market that can progressively contribute to its growth,” said Ernesto Allaria, Chairman of BYMA and Caja de Valores. “To be able to support the expansion, Caja de Valores is upgrading its technology infrastructure, a key pillar in the overall modernization of the company. We selected Nasdaq due to its state of the art technology as well as the knowledge and expertise of its teams. We truly believe we have found a partner to help us execute on our mission of growing the Argentine capital market.”

“Caja de Valores has made important progress in the development and modernization of the capital markets in Argentina, including embracing next generation technology,” said Carlos Patino, Head of Latin America and the Caribbean, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “Our solution they are adopting is specifically designed for best-in-class CSDs and constructed for low cost-of-ownership, rapid delivery and with the ability to adapt to multiple business models and changing market conditions. We look forward to supporting Caja de Valores as they continue to execute on their vision.”

Nasdaq's market technology powers more than 250 of the world's market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

Caja de Valores

Caja de Valores S.A. (CVSA) was established in 1974, and has contributed to the development of the Argentine Capital Markets throughout its many years of experience, playing different roles in the custody, exchange, collateral and registrar lines of businesses. CVSA is recognized as a trend setter in Latin America, developing global custody services for local investors in the mid 90´s, implementing negotiation and settlement of cheques for SMEs in early 2000, and most recently offering sub-custody services for foreign participants to name just a few examples. Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) – its parent company – is focused on modernizing the Argentine Capital Market infrastructure, investing in new technology and automating the interaction with its participants, and CVSA is one of the key players in executing its vision.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

