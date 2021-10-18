Neeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in global payroll transformation for multinational organizations, has been positioned as a 'Potential Leader' in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR, an independent analysis of the Cloud HR systems market. According to Fosway, a potential leader provides sophisticated solutions with comprehensive suites of capabilities that are well suited to complex organizations.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, five-dimensional market analysis model that helps HR buyers demystify supplier decisions for incorporating next-gen HR, Talent, and Learning. The market players and their solutions are evaluated based on their potential to serve the market, performance in the industry, total cost of ownership, market presence, and trajectories for the foreseeable future.

The 9-Grid™ provides an understanding of the market, identifies the high-level actions that can help customer organizations, and aims to provide a practical reference and comparison point for all customer organizations with varying degrees of organizational complexity, fragmentation, and multinationalism.

"We are happy to have made progress in further consolidating our position as a Potential Leader in Fosway Group's 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. We are confident that we are firmly on our path to becoming a global leader in the domain we have chosen to operate. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalization and the need for MNEs to hire and pay employees across borders. Neeyamo will be at the forefront of this revolution, building solutions to address multinational enterprises' evolving global payroll needs. We offer a holistic enterprise global payroll stack that is globally compliant, singularly global, and seamlessly integrated," states Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President, Strategy at Neeyamo.

"With its capabilities in long-tail HR and payroll, Neeyamo has recognized and is addressing a key challenge for many global companies," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Neeyamo has consolidated its position as a Potential Leader by consistently delivering innovation for organizations that operate across a wide range of geographies."

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid" provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA.

Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based global payroll transformation provider focused on delivering global payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

