Neeyamo Welcomes the Global Payroll Community to Be a Part of the World's First Payroll Summit for 2022 - Payroll Beyond Borders

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll & HR services and solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of the world's first global payroll summit for the year 2022 - 'Payroll Beyond Borders' - scheduled to take place on Jan. 20 and 21, 2022. This event has been tailor-made for global payroll & HR enthusiasts worldwide to help organizations evolve beyond conventional payroll borders and barriers. Attendees from over 140 countries have registered for the event in the event's portal - https://www.payrollbeyondborders.com/

Neeyamo has partnered with a cohort of global associations and institutions to bring an event with a plethora of opportunities for its attendees to learn and grow. The event will feature speakers from leading analyst & advisor firms such as ISG, Everest Group, NelsonHall, Fosway, Lace Partners, Deloitte, PwC - to name a few. The event's keynotes will be delivered by Dan Maddux, Executive Director at the American Payroll Association & Ken Pullar, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals.

Payroll Beyond Borders will incisively deal on subjects pertaining to global payroll transformation, compliance management, HR & Payroll Technology, payroll taxation, and future trends in the payroll industry. The event will also feature a knowledge series covering payroll in 100 countries, spotlighting Neeyamo's payroll consultants as they provide a brief walk-through of the nuances to manage country-specific payroll requirements. Furthermore, the event will host a career mart that will provide an opportunity for payroll practitioners and aspirants to further their education by connecting attendees to leading payroll associations certification programs.

Samuel Isaac, CMO, and SVP - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "We at Neeyamo are elated to lead this effort to unite the payroll community through this event that will leave its attendees with a wealth of information and knowledge on all aspects of global payroll. The event will witness some of the best minds in the industry share their experiences, market insights, and thought papers on various topics of high significance. I encourage everyone from the global payroll community to be a part of this event and gain from what it has to offer."

To register for Payroll Beyond Borders, click here.

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and HR services provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

