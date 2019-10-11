Nelipak Appoints Roger Prevot as Chief Executive Officer

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation, Inc. (“Nelipak”), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, announced today that Roger Prevot has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Prevot, who has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since the acquisition of Nelipak (“Kohlberg”) earlier this year, brings to Nelipak an extensive track record of senior leadership experience in the packaging industry, and is a Partner of Kohlberg. Prevot’s previous roles include President and Chief Operating Officer of Graham Packaging, Chief Executive Officer of Packaging Dynamics Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Spectrum Plastics Group and Chairman of the Board of Cadence, Inc. Prevot stated, “I look forward to leading Nelipak into the next phase of its development as the legacy Nelipak business is integrated with the former European Healthcare Packaging business of Bemis Corporation.”Prevot assumes this role from Michael Kelly, Nelipak’s current Chief Executive Officer. Under Kelly’s leadership, Nelipak grew both organically and via acquisition and matured into a global leader in its served markets. Having substantially completed his objective to position Nelipak for the next phase of its development, Kelly is retiring.Kelly commented, “I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together at Nelipak and the recent sale to Kohlberg. Roger’s distinguished track record, together with his strong professional and personal values, make him an outstanding successor to lead Nelipak into the future. I wish Roger and the people of Nelipak much continued success in the years to come.”Seth H. Hollander, Partner of Kohlberg, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nelipak, I wish to sincerely thank Mike for his distinguished service to the company. Mike was instrumental in building a foundation for sustained growth at Nelipak.” Hollander continued, “As Chairman, Roger has been instrumental in the creation of the current Nelipak and its plan for transformational initiatives going forward. As a result of his vision, Nelipak is well-positioned for continued excellence in innovation and customer service as well as growth execution.”For further information on Nelipak and its various products, please visit www.nelipak.com.About Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging With facilities in Cranston, RI; Whitehall, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Venray, the Netherlands; Galway, Ireland; Clara, Ireland; Derry, Northern Ireland; Elsham, United Kingdom; Humacao, Puerto Rico; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom packaging products that provide superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable medical device and pharmaceutical companies in the world. With over 1,400 employees worldwide, Nelipak® is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations.Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak CorporationAbout Kohlberg & Company, LLCKohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised over $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 32-year history, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.Released by:

Seán Egan, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging

Tel: 00 353 (0)91 709 163

Email: sean.egan@nelipak.comReleased by:

