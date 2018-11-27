Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Expands Operations in Humacao, Puerto Rico

CRANSTON, R.I., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak ® Healthcare Packaging (“Nelipak”), a full-service global provider of custom thermoformed packaging that provides superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, has unveiled significant enhancements to its manufacturing facility in Humacao, Puerto Rico which will result in greater manufacturing capabilities and approximately 65 jobs. Renovations included the addition of a new control room and a Class 8 Cleanroom at the 67,250 square feet location in Humacao Industrial Park.



Headquartered in Cranston, RI, Nelipak has eight healthcare packaging facilities around the world and employs approximately 750 people in the United States, Netherlands, Ireland and Costa Rica. In Puerto Rico, there are presently approximately 65 workers, with the company committed to maintaining a strong presence there in support of its customers.

“We are excited about the enhancements to our site in Humacao and continue to invest significantly in our operations in Puerto Rico because of the island’s proximity to our customers and the quality of the local work force,” said Mike Kelly, President and CEO of Nelipak. “The Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO) has been very supportive as we look to boost our operations in the region, and we look forward to being able to serve our customers even better from Humacao thanks to these latest renovations.”

“Nelipak’s new enhancements in Humacao will create jobs specific to the thermoformed healthcare packaging industry. The generation of employment opportunities for our work force represents new hope to continue our path to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, secretary of Commerce and Economic Development (DDEC).

Nelipak recently hosted an open house for invited delegates to tour the renovated facility and see the latest enhancements to Nelipak’s packaging capabilities.

About Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging

With facilities in Cranston, RI; Phoenix, AZ: Whitehall, PA; Liberty, NC; Venray, the Netherlands; Galway, Ireland; Humacao, Puerto Rico; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom thermoformed packaging products that provide superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The company offers medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, pharmaceutical handling trays, custom built sealing machines and other value-added services. Nelipak’s customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable medical device and pharmaceutical companies in the world. Nelipak is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations. More information about Nelipak can be found at www.nelipak.com.

Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak® Corporation.