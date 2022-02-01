Neology has been Appointed onto England’s National Highways Operational Technology Commercial Framework
After National Highways’ rigorous, competitive procurement process, with companies participating from around the world, Neology UK Limited is qualified to provide solutions and services within the OTCF in the four specific Lots below:
- Lot 1 - Detector Systems, which includes Neology’s ANPR and Average Speed Enforcement solutions
- Lot 3 - Passive Systems, which includes Sustainable Transport Infrastructure solutions
- Lot 4 - Operational Systems, such as Active Traffic Management Systems, Congestion Management/RUC, Incident Management and Bridge/Tunnel Control Systems solutions
- Lot 5 - Operational Technology Consultancy Support
“It’s exciting to have independent verification that Neology UK Limited meets the highest standards to ultimately deliver solutions and services to the citizens of the UK by helping advance safer roadways, create better end-to-end journeys, and provide good value to taxpayers,” said Luke Normington, Managing Director of Neology, Inc.
About National Highways
National Highways is the wholly government-owned company responsible for modernizing, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.
About Neology, Inc.
Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.
