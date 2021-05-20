NEP Spain Wins Honor from WorldMediaFestivals | Television & Corporate Media Awards for Red Bull Batalla De Los Gallos World Final 2020

Barcelona, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Spain announced today that they have won a WorldMediaFestivals | Television & Corporate Media Awards - Intermedia-globe-Silver award in the Entertainment category for their work supporting the production of the Red Bull Batalla De Los Gallos World Final 2020. This international freestyle rap battle pitted the world’s hottest Spanish-speaking MCs against one another to take home the top prize, streamed live from the Dominican Republic on December 12, 2020.

NEP Spain, along with their NEP colleagues around the globe and in partnership with Red Bull Media House, pushed the limits of what is possible with broadcast, AR and virtual technologies. Producing the competition completely in a virtual environment, NEP constructed a greenscreen studio from scratch at Pinewood Studios in the Dominican Republic using 50 gallons of specialty chromakey paint together with 95 skypanels, six gaming render engines, six tracking engines, specially calibrated lenses, and over 100 tracking points, all powered by Unreal Engine. Supported by NEP’s specialty broadcast flypacks and 80 professionals from Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Singapore, Argentina and the Dominican Republic, this production came together in just six weeks, marrying creativity and technology.

“This production was both a thrill and a challenge to support, and the results were fantastic. We are so proud of our team for their hard work and dedication, and this recognition means so much,” says Joel Mestre, Country Manager, NEP Spain.

The WorldMediaFestivals, an initiative by intermedia, are located in Hamburg, Germany. The WorldMediaFestivals | Television & Corporate Media Awards honor and celebrate excellence in Television, Corporate Film, Online and Print productions on an international scale. These Awards are acknowledged internationally as symbols of the highest production standards and are one of the world's highest honors in visual competition. Award winners are among the leaders in their profession.

The WorldMediaFestivals | Television & Corporate Media Awards “intermedia-globe-Silver” recognize outstanding solutions in modern media. Experienced professionals from around the world serve in a volunteer capacity as judges. Decisions are based on both creativity and effectiveness. The criteria they use include for example writing, sound, editing, visuals, insights, and above all the extent to which the entry meets its stated goals, i.e., how well the defined target group is being addressed.

Visit www.worldmediafestival.org/en/festival-information/awards-and-judging for the full list of award-winning entries.

You can learn more about how NEP and Red Bull created the Batalla de los Gallos World Final 2020 production and watch the documentary video at: https://www.nepgroup.com/project/red-bull-batalla-de-los-gallos-world-final-2020.



