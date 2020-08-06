Netreo and Siena Company Announce Partnership To Bring Leading Edge IT Monitoring and Management Capabilities to the Brazilian Market

Digital Transformation Specialist Adopts Netreo’s Industry Leading Solutions for Advanced IT Management Services

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure monitoring and management, today announced its partnership with Siena Company, an Information Management and Systems Integrator focused on promoting digital transformation in market leading companies through a dedicated team of specialists in software, infrastructure and project management. Siena Company, a Value-Added reseller (VAR) with extensive IT Operations Management experience, is recognized by the industry for its technical and process depth, as well as methodology to ensure a relentless pursuit of value with its customers.

Through this partnership with Netreo, private and public entities in Brazil will now have access to Netreo’s innovative IT monitoring software for cloud (e.g. Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform), on-premises and hybrid environments; with capabilities that range from:

monitoring, detecting and alerting on anomalies;

managing server performance (including virtual machines and containers);

troubleshooting, diagnosing and analyzing application response times (including Microsoft 365); and even,

automating the infrastructure to self-remedy technological issues through AIOps.

Together, Netreo and Siena will deliver a single source of truth across complex, hybrid multi-cloud deployments, devices and locations -- driving business continuity assurance, resource efficiencies and cost savings through the consolidation of tools, removal of complexity and the elimination of cloud-related blind spots.

“It is not uncommon to find IT departments, of different sizes, with a myriad of processes, professionals, suppliers, service levels, tools and applications living a frantic day-to-day life full of unpleasant surprises. Orchestrating all this complexity is a challenging task,” said Pedro Siena, CEO of Siena, “Driven by this challenge, we realized that we did not need yet another product, but a platform that could make our new model viable. In Netreo, we have found what we were looking for: a complete platform, which allows us to observe, analyze and act on all hardware assets, as well as on communication networks, up to the performance of applications. We believe that Netreo and Siena Company together will elevate many Brazilian companies to new levels of competitiveness. Come be one of them. Count on us. We are here to serve you.”

Focused on Digital Transformation, Information Management and Systems Integration since 1996, the talented Siena team brings over two decades of history driving value by helping enterprises improve enterprise visibility, control costs and complexities, transform IT and to become IT service brokers.

“Driving an amazing user experience through our platform - focusing on technology utilization and customer success - has always been Netreo’s mission as a company. By partnering with Siena, we are delighted to combine our networks and expertise in full-stack monitoring to provide cutting-edge, world-class IT solutions to the Brazilian market,” said Ged Caldwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Netreo.

About Siena Company

Since 1996, promoting digital transformation in market leading companies through a dedicated team of specialists in software, infrastructure and project management. We have a portfolio of services to help our customers in their decision-making moments. We are specialized in understanding problems, building concepts, generating ideas, prototyping, software development, market development, production and digital activations.

More about Siena Company can be found at https://sienacompany.com/.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management and AIOps products empower customers with real-time information on their cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, applications and devices — so they can provide amazing internal and external customer experiences from their digital environments and focus more on innovation. Netreo, used worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, monitors tens of millions of assets and devices per day. Netreo is one of Inc 5000’s fastest growing companies.

