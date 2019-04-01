New CEO Leads Terumo BCT’s Ambition to Shape the Future of Blood and Cell Technologies in Healthcare

Antoinette Gawin Focuses on Terumo BCT’s Potential to Treat Disease and Play a Greater Role in Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine—Serving More Patients

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antoinette Gawin is expanding Terumo BCT, a biomedical company, beyond its heritage in working with blood centers and hospitals to serve rapidly growing areas of healthcare, such as cell therapy technologies and regenerative medicine. Terumo BCT produces technologies that collect and process blood and cells used in a wide range of therapeutic areas. As President and Chief Executive Officer, Gawin will oversee the company with nearly $1 billion in revenue and 7,000 associates supporting customers in 130 countries.



“Terumo BCT has been passionately engaged in enabling access to blood and cells around the world. Our innovations automate complex processes and help researchers and clinicians unlock the healing potential of an individual’s genetic material,” Gawin said. “We must diversify our portfolio to fund continued innovation in this cost-conscious healthcare environment and remain relevant to our customers.”

Strategies include embedding the company’s products in the cell therapy manufacturing process, increasing the awareness of therapeutic apheresis as a treatment to address autoimmune diseases, building infrastructure in growth geographies and expanding beyond devices into patient data management and services. These efforts increase Terumo BCT’s ability to influence healthcare standards and reach more patients.

Gawin succeeds David Perez , who has led the company for 20 years and will continue until June 2019 on the board of directors for Terumo Corporation, parent company of Terumo BCT. Gawin is now one of three women serving the Terumo Corporation as executive officers. This progressive Tokyo-based company has been contributing to society through healthcare for nearly 100 years.

Diverse Perspectives

Gawin values all aspects of diversity and believes diversity is a foundation for patient-centered innovation. These values are reflected in her passionate commitment to patients and drive her interest in changing policy and practices to increase access to healthcare technologies. Gawin has brought experience in public policy and her perspective as a global citizen to nonprofit organizations that promote equitable access to healthcare, education and clean water.

Gawin joined Terumo BCT in 2016 in the role of executive vice president, global commercial, bringing nearly 30 years’ experience directing diverse global teams and transformational change across Baxter and GE, with global leadership roles at GE Healthcare Technologies, GE Industrial and Power Systems, GE Information Services and GE Financial Services. She holds a master’s degree in health policy from DePaul University and bachelor’s degrees in economics and English from the University of Michigan.

About Terumo BCT

Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cell therapy technologies, is the only company with the unique combination of apheresis collections, manual and automated whole blood processing and pathogen reduction technologies. We believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers. www.terumobct.com

