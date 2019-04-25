NexusTours adds New York and Las Vegas to its growing roster of destinations in the United States

CANCÚN, Mexico, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours has announced the addition of two major destinations to its roster in the United States: New York and Las Vegas. These two new destinations represent the next step of its ambitious expansion plan in the American marketplace following the successful launch of its operations in Florida.



President Sunwing Destination Services / NexusTours, Ruben Gutierrez, commented on the news, "The launch of our operations in New York and Las Vegas, is an important part of our strategy to cover all the most popular destinations in America. We want to offer our travel partners unique and differentiated services including accommodations, activities and transfers with meet and greet services in New York airports, even when selecting shared transfers. We will be providing 24/7 support to customers and the highest quality standards in the 56 destinations and 19 countries where we have a presence."

Vacationers can explore the Big Apple with ease when they book their New York travel through NexusTours. From sprawling Central Park to glamorous Fifth Avenue, the iconic Empire State Building and the Museum of Modern Art. The company also offers meet and greet services at the airport and a variety of transportation options including shared, private and luxury from all three airports in the Tristate Area (JFK, LGA and EWR). Travellers can also choose from a selection of popular hotels and tours to explore all that the city has to offer, from shopping trips to bike excursions and admission to Broadway shows through its NexusCube platform.

In Las Vegas , vacationers can roll the dice at some of the world’s most famous casinos and experience the city’s legendary nightlife in Sin City, where NexusTours offers shared, private and luxury transportation options. Travellers can explore the Grand Canyon or witness the magic of Criss Angel with a variety of tour options from Las Vegas and the surrounding area in addition to different hotel deals at some of the city’s most popular properties.

To celebrate the expansion into these two popular destinations, the destination management company is offering a 10% discount on transfers and select tours in both New York and Las Vegas. This offer is already available with immediate online confirmation through the Travel Partner Portal , or through XML integrations that the company is already developing with its main agencies and tour operators.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe.

About NexusCube

NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find travel services provided by local experts across a growing number of destinations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions at competitive prices. For more information on how to access and use the platform please visit: https://tpp.nexustours.com/login/

