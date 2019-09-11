NexusTours appoints Luisa Oyarzabal as Corporate Director Business Transformation

CANCÚN, Mexico, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is pleased to announce the appointment of Luisa Oyarzabal as Corporate Director Business Transformation. Based out of the company’s head office in Cancun, Mexico, Luisa will be responsible for taking the lead on several of the organization’s key strategic projects and delivering new processes that will generate operational efficiencies across the business. This appointment follows the destination company’s recent expansion in late 2019 to New York and Las Vegas. NexusTours now has offices in 19 countries and 56 destinations with an ever-expanding portfolio of tour options, transfer services and hotel options.“We are very pleased to welcome Luisa Oyarzabal to the team. Her talent and experience are sure to be invaluable in helping us enhance our unique and differentiated service for our customers,” said Ruben Gutierrez, President of Sunwing Destination Services. “At Nexus, one of our key goals is to be the Local Expert online for our travel partners and guests. The appointment of Luisa will allow us to achieve this by driving the development of new innovative technology.”Luisa has 25 years of experience in the tourism sector, leading transformation processes for different business areas in America, Europe and Asia. In her new role at NexusTours, she will report directly to the President of Sunwing Destination Services, Ruben Gutierrez.About NexusTours NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/Media InquiriesMilagros AlfonzoCommunication Supervisor NexusTours malfonzo@nexustours.comPablo Gutierrez Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing pgutierrez@nexustours.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a6f2e9a-8039-4374-bb92-a23b6c3da545