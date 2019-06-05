NexusTours returns to St. Maarten with extensive offering of products and services

CANCÚN, Mexico, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination management company NexusTours has resumed operations on the island of St. Maarten for the first time since 2017, after the recovery of its tourist areas. Operations commenced in mid-March to offer travel partners and guests a renewed portfolio of products and services including transportation (shared, private and luxury), excursions and accommodations.



Ruben Gutierrez, President of Sunwing Destination and NexusTours, commented on the news, “St. Maarten is a destination that has plenty to offer all types of travellers. From the beginning of our operations on the island in November 2014 until today, we have served over 140,000 travellers in St. Maarten. We reinforced our commitment to significantly improve the customer experience on the island.”

Travellers will be able to book in 44 hotels on the island with the best rates, and choose from a range of excursions in St. Maarten for all ages and interests. Adventure-seekers can explore the island on an ATV tour or try out the Flying Dutchman , the world’s steepest zipline. Those seeking a more laidback way to explore the island can enjoy the scenic Catamaran Beach Hopping excursion to visit some of the island’s most famous beaches and snorkelling spots or the Full Day Eco Tour to explore the natural beauty of St. Maarten on a picturesque speedboat tour.

Throughout their stay on the island, customers can benefit from the assistance and expertise of its local experts in addition to the 24/7 Contact Centre. Travel partners can use the newly-launched NexusCube to book services in St. Maarten for their customers using the Travel Partner Portal .

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo

Communication Coordinator

NexusTours

malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutiérrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88765a41-d44c-4d8a-9ee0-e158ee11cc8f