NexusTours strengthens its distribution strategy and appoints Nadia Galván as Corporate Director Distribution

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its distribution strategy, NexusTours has announced it has appointedto the position of. With ten years of experience in tourism marketing and digital marketing, Galván will be tasked with maximizing the company’s distribution strategy as well as optimizing the positioning of its transportation, excursions and accommodation products.

“Nadia Galván’s dedication and passion that characterize the Nexus DNA will be essential to the growth of our distribution strategy,” Rubén Gutiérrez, President of Sunwing Destination Services and NexusTours commented. “Part of her focus will be on developing one of the strategic pillars of the new Nexus promise that’s dedicated to guaranteeing the best service for our business partners and suppliers. This includes being agile in request resolution and providing the highest quality to fulfill and exceed the expectations of our partners and their clients – all with the support of an extraordinary team.”

As Corporate Director Distribution, Nadia Galván will report directly to Rubén Gutiérrez and joins the 63% of female leaders who are part of the NexCo Executive Committee. She will work hand in hand with the company’s commercial leaders across Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia including Juan Derudi, Commercial Director Central America & LATAM; Pablo Gutierrez, Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC; Juan Esquivel, Commercial Manager North America Wholesale; and Jose Stuht, Commercial Manager North America Retail.

Nadia Galván supersedes Roberto Bermúdez, who will be taking on the role of external consultant to support the business in everything it may require after an outstanding career with the company. “We have achieved many great milestones over recent years at Nexus Tours, including the implementation of a promising e-commerce plan, a solid commercial strategy in North America and important synergies within the group and with other relevant companies that will undoubtedly add value to the new NexusTours promise,” said Bermúdez, Senior Independent Consultant.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and North America; with offices located in 11 countries and across 32 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 3,800 hotels; transfer services from all airports and ports including shared, private and luxury options; over 2,400 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. The company’s NexusCube platform is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can book a range of travel services provided by local experts with in-destination customer support. For more information on NexusCube, visit the Nexus website.

