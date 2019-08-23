NexusTours strengthens its presence in North America with the addition of a Commercial Strategy Manager

CANCÚN, Mexico, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is pleased to announce the appointment of Hector Aguirre as North America Commercial Strategy Manager, who joins its sales team to reinforce the company's strategy in the North American market.



Hector has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and has a career of over 11 years specifically in the projects area. In the last 2 years, he has worked as a Corporate Project Manager in Nexus, acting as a key element for the implementation of projects that have served for the fulfillment of the company's objectives and its expansion to new destinations.

“With Hector’s addition to the commercial team, we intend to strengthen our business with travel agencies in the United States and Canada. With over 900 agencies connected to our Travel Partner Portal, we offer the widest tourism services portfolio, such as Accommodation, Activities, Transfers, and soon Rent a Car, Cruises and Circuits in our 19 countries and 56 destinations” stated Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product, to whom Hector will report directly.

In this sense, the new commercial leader for North America, together with a team of experts, will be responsible for the growth of this market, as well as optimizing the relationship with its existing Travel Partners, who connect through API's for XML integrations or via its TPP online platform: Travel Partner Portal.

NexusTours currently operates in 7 destinations in the United States including Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Daytona, St. Petersburg and its most recent openings in New York and Las Vegas. Like the rest of the countries where it has a presence, NexusTours offers a unique and differentiated service.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo

Communication Coordinator

NexusTours

malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutierrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/344ba74f-52ab-4d62-92b6-b7806ff0fe1e.