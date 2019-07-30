Nikkiso Cryogenic Services New Headquarters

TEMECULA, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryogenic Industries Service Companies (NCS), a functional unit of Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), announces its new location at 1851 Kaiser Avenue, in Irvine, CA. The facility will serve as the headquarters for the recently formed Cryogenic Services unit which manages all 16 global facilities and over 60 field service technicians for the Group. It will also house areas for turbo repairs, machining and a small inventory for spares and repairs.



The formation of NCS was a product of the March 2019 functional consolidation of Cryogenic Industries, Inc. and Nikkiso Cryo, Inc., subsidiaries of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), as “Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group”, as one of five functional units. The NCS group was formed from ACD and developed to focus on and strengthen the Nikkiso Service Brand, and all the Group products. It will also focus on new market opportunities and regions for growth, by maximizing the synergies of other Nikkiso companies such as Nikkiso Cryo, Geveke and Lewa.

The Group’s creation involved the strengthening and development of five functional units. The Cryogenic Services unit provides service and support through a broad network of global facilities. The Cryogenic Pumps unit aligns ACD’s and Nikkiso Cryo’s lines of pumps. The Cryogenic Process Systems unit incorporates turbo expanders along with LNG and Air Separation plants. The Heat Exchanger Systems unit focuses on cryogenic vaporizers, LNG and industrial gas equipment. The Integrated Cryogenic Solutions unit will allow for centralized management of product and project development across channels and in multiple market segments. Through joint research and innovation, the Group will provide increased engineering and systems solutions for market development.

Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries says, “The formation of this group allows us to have full focus on the operational needs of our customers and to deliver high quality service that allows for our customers to operate reliable and deliver sustainable productivity."

“I am looking forward to continuing to provide all of Nikkiso’s customers top quality service and support in eliminating costly downtime to their operations and processes”, said Jim Estes, President, Nikkiso Cryogenic Services.

