Nozomi Networks and Apollo Communications Team to Deliver Advanced ICS Cybersecurity Solutions to Industrial Environments across Mexico

Apollocom to integrate Nozomi Networks solutions as its preferred provider for ICS cybersecurity and anomaly detection

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility, and Apollo Communications today announced they have partnered to broaden Apollocom’s delivery of services to customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, power and building operations industries across Mexico. Apollocom is working with and reselling the Nozomi Networks solution. “Apollocom has vast experience in converging IT and Operational Technology in support of our largest clients in the oil, gas & electricity industries as they move to Industry 4.0,” said Belinda Quijano, General Director, Apollo Communications. “That, combined with our expertise in industrial networks and Nozomi Networks’ strengthens in industrial cyber security and visibility allows us to provide Industry Process customers with a robust integrated solutions for better safety, availability, integrity and confidentiality.”Deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cybersecurity and visibility for industrial control networks. Now in its sixth generation of technology, Nozomi Networks is the preferred partner for leading vendors in IT cyber security. Its proven solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1400 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks has a proven solution for mapping, monitoring and identifying OT threats. It easily integrates and shares ICS information with large-scale IT/OT environments.Apollo Communications designs, integrates and implements customized solutions for cyber security, telecom, telemetry, Automation and control, as well as maintenance contracts and managed services. Apollocom helps customers gain IIoT advantages with expertise and knowledge to increase productivity, improve process efficiency and asset performance. Apollocom’s superior tech team is made up of more than 25 engineers delivering the most challenging solutions.“Early in our relationship, Apollocom is already responsible for the largest implementation of Nozomi Networks in Mexico,” said Josue Maturano, Nozomi Networks Regional Sales Director – Mexico. “As a growing number of industrial organizations across Mexico embrace digitalization, cyber security for their operational networks has become a priority. We are pleased to team with Apollocom to provide customers with effective solution for OT and ICS visibility and security, with the assurance of delivery through a highly respected partner and Mexico’s largest integrator.” Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and Linkedin Follow Apollo Communications:LinkedinAbout Apollo CommunicationsApollocom belongs to Apollo Group which is a 100% Mexican company mainly focus in the Oil & Gas and Energy sectors. It is integrated by: Quimica Apollo, Apollo Communications and Olimpia Oil Services. It has a solid trajectory for along 35 years in Mexico with more than 1,800 employees throughout the national territory. Apollo Group generates more than $200 million dollars per year. Our operation is ruled by national and international standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Apollocom has a strong vision for forward-thinking, going hand in hand with our team of engineering expertise.www.apollocom.com.mx “Connecting smart technology” About Nozomi NetworksNozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for industrial cyber security and operational control. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers OT visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.comApollo Communications press contact:Liliana Olivareslolivares@apollocom.com.mxtel +52 722 705 1769Nozomi Networks press contact:Jil Backstromjil.backstrom@nozominetworks.comtel. +1.303.913.1650