Nozomi Networks and TDec Redes de Computadores Team to Deliver Advanced ICS Cybersecurity Solutions to Industrial Environments across Brazil

TDec Redes de Computadores to resell Nozomi Networks solutions as its preferred provider for ICS cyber security and anomaly detection

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility, and TDec Redes de Computadores, today announced they have partnered to broaden TDec's delivery of services to customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, power and building operations industries across Brazil. TDec will work with and resell Nozomi Networks solutions.



“We are pleased to partner with Nozomi Networks,” said José Valter Tavora de Castro Jr., Director, TDec Redes de Computadores. “Partnering with Nozomi Networks allows us to complete our Secure Solution Ecosystem with Nozomi Networks solutions available to support efforts to fully protect IT/OT environments.”

Deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cyber security and visibility for industrial control networks. Now in its fourth generation of technology, Nozomi Networks is the preferred partner for leading vendors in IT cyber security. Its proven solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1000 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks has a proven solution for mapping, monitoring and identifying OT threats. It easily integrates and shares ICS information with large-scale IT/OT environments.

With more than 27 years of deep experience in building network infrastructure, TDec best practices in secure networks. TDec has deployed a specialized Cyber Security division and Nozomi Networks will complement its Secure Solution Ecosystem focusing on industrial cyber security.

“As a growing number of industrial organizations across Brazil embrace Industry 4.0, cyber security for their operational networks is becoming a priority,” said Ricardo Guedes, Regional Sales Director – LATAM, Nozomi Networks. “We are pleased to join with TDec Redes de Computadores to provide customers with access to the leading solution for OT and ICS visibility and security, and the assurance of delivery through a respected and able partner in Brazil.”

About TDec Redes de Computadores

TDec Redes de Computadoras is one of the main integrators of secure networks in Brazil, with 27 years of experience and with coverage in all Brazil and Latin America. TDec develops customized IP networking projects, implements, audits and maintains high performance environments and high availability. Based in São Paulo, it counts on a highly specialized technical team, acting in all levels of infrastructure networks. www.tdec.com.br

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com