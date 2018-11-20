Nozomi Networks and TI Safe Team to Deliver Advanced ICS Cyber Security Solutions to Industrial Environments Across Brazil and Portugal TI Safe to resell Nozomi Networks solutions as its preferred provider for ICS cybersecurity and anomaly detection

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility, and TI Safe , a leader in critical infrastructure security in Brazil, today announced they have partnered to broaden delivery of services to customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, power and building operations industries across Brazil and Portugal. TI Safe will work with and resell the Nozomi Networks solution.



“Automation networks create new monitoring challenges, such as the visibility of network assets; behavioral control for the identification of malicious activities, system failures and operating errors; and the protection of system interconnection. Considering that IT and OT networks are increasingly converged and interconnected (industry 4.0, internet of things, etc.), understanding the interconnectivity of systems is fundamental to anticipate security measures. Nozomi Networks solutions assist in overcoming these challenges by using machine learning to help detecting attacks, operation errors and system failures. In a non-intrusive way, Nozomi Networks ‘learns’ how the automation network works, detects vulnerabilities in systems, and detects behaviors that can affect the normal operation of the industry environment,” said Marcelo Branquinho, TI Safe’s CEO.

Deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cybersecurity and visibility for industrial control networks. Now in its fifth generation of technology, and with offices around the world including a new office located in Rio de Janeiro, Nozomi Networks is the preferred partner for leading vendors in IT cybersecurity. Its proven solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1000 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks has a proven solution for mapping, monitoring and identifying OT threats. It easily integrates and shares ICS information with large-scale IT/OT environments.

TI Safe is the leader in critical infrastructure security in Brazil. Present in major cities of the country, it offers a wide range of solutions for companies, industries and government. TI Safe was the first Brazilian company to provide specific solutions for the safety of industrial networks based on the ISA / IEC 62443 and NIST SP 800-82 standards through automation professionals with technical recognition and international certifications for security architecture of SCADA systems (CSSA).

“By aligning itself with top vendors and hiring a strong team of experts, TI Safe is well respected aross Brazil,” said Ricardo Guedes, Regional Sales Director – LATAM, Nozomi Networks. “We are pleased to join with TI Safe to provide customers with access to the leading solution for OT and ICS visibility and security, and the assurance of delivery through a respected and able partners in Brazil and Portugal.”

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cybersecurity, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cybersecurity, improve operational reliability and ease IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com