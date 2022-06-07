Nyxoah Joins the Euronext Tech Leaders Initiative, Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 7, 2022 4:30pm ET / 10:30pm CET– Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is proud to announce that it is part of the newly-formed Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, which is composed of 100+ innovative and high-growth technology companies with greater than 1 trillion Euros in aggregate market capitalization.

Companies participating in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative will be included in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index and benefit from a suite of exclusive programs, such as dedicated Euronext programs targeting improved trading conditions for retail investors, greater international visibility through marketing and communication initiatives, and access to the C-level club offering exclusive networking events.

“We are proud that our patient-first mission has led to Nyxoah being one of 100 Tech companies to be recognized for innovation and growth through inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative and index,” commented Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/ .

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:

Nyxoah

Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+32 473 33 19 80

Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1 917 749 1494

CONTACTS MEDIA – [email protected]

Aurélie Cohen (Europe)

+33 1 70 48 24 45

[email protected]

Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam)

+31 20 721 41 33

[email protected]

Pascal Brabant (Brussels)

+32 2 620 15 50

[email protected]

Sandra Machado (Lisbon)

+351 917 776 897

[email protected]

Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome)

+39 02 72 42 62 13

[email protected]

Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo)

+47 41 69 59 10

[email protected]

Sarah Mound (Paris)

+33 1 70 48 24 45

[email protected]

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 2,000 listed issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2022, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).





