OKEx accelerates NFT adoption with DeFi Hub, NFT Marketplace

OKEx continues its commitment to the advancement of the crypto industry and decentralized finance with the launch of DeFi Hub

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a leading global cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of a decentralized digital asset ecosystem, DeFi Hub. The platform currently features two core products: NFT Marketplace and DeFi Dashboard.

The NFT Marketplace is an end-to-end NFT platform built to empower creators and inspire collectors. Via the platform, anyone can buy, sell and trade NFTs directly, with zero fees paid out to OKEx. What makes NFT Marketplace even more unique is that anyone can use the platform to mint their own NFTs of any kind, using the OEC or Ethereum blockchains.

Newly minted NFTs will be available for sale on NFT Marketplace and creators are given the flexibility to set their own royalty fees. Signalling OKEx's commitment to protecting the interests of creators, royalty fees for creators are then paid out to them in every subsequent transaction on NFT Marketplace's secondary market. The NFT Marketplace also lets users import NFTs that have been generated on other supported platforms.

DeFi Hub also offers a way to view and manage decentralized assets across major blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. The DeFi Dashboard displays both a full portfolio view, as well as a separate view for digital collectibles.

"The NFT market is growing rapidly in popularity, creating a need for a comprehensive system for managing NFTs," said OKEx Director Lennix Lai in a statement. He continued:

"With DeFi Hub, we’ve created an NFT Marketplace that will accelerate NFT adoption by making it easier than ever for anyone to create, exchange, and sell NFTs. We’re also thrilled to launch DeFi Dashboard to bring much-needed improvements to users’ visualizations of their cryptocurrency portfolios."

About OKEx

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges. OKEx has innovatively adopted blockchain technology to reshape the financial ecosystem and offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, solutions and trading tools on the market. With its extensive range of crypto products and services, its unwavering commitment to innovation, and its local operations to serve its users better, OKEx strives to eliminate financial barriers and realize a world of financial inclusion for all.



