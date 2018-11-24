Ondot Systems Named One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies in Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™ Ranked Fastest Growing FinTech Company in Silicon Valley with 224 percent revenue growth and over four thousand Financial Institutions now offering its white label service.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the leading provider of Digital Card Services and Customer Empowerment Solutions, today announced that it was named by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500TM as the fastest growing Silicon Valley FinTech company, and one of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.



A recent report “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Banking” published by Deloitte on results of a survey of 17,100 consumers across 17 countries concluded that leading technology companies have become the gold standard for digital engagement, thus driving a stronger emotional connection for consumers with these brands over their primary banks. If banks want to keep up, they must engineer their digital experience to make these emotional connections, which, ultimately, could translate into sticky interactions and more profitable customers.

“As Ondot has matured from a startup to an established leading provider of financial technology solutions for over 4000 banks and card issuers worldwide, our solutions have redefined customer engagement from acquisition to retention to growth”, said Vaduvur Bharghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Ondot Systems. “We co-created digital card solutions with incumbent Financial Institutions such as instant digital issuance, push provisioning into eWallets, disposable digital cards, consumer card controls, instant two-way notifications with contextual conversations, location intelligence, and real time analytics with merchant data enrichment – essentially providing a one stop shop to help banks innovate and drive true transformation and differentiation in the marketplace.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

About Ondot Systems

Ondot Systems is the global leader in powering mobile payment services, serving over 4,000 financial institutions across four continents. The company’s real-time platform gives financial institutions a competitive edge by increasing engagement and empowering their customers to personalize, manage and control how payments are made in today’s world of always-on digital commerce. To learn how Ondot is shaping the future of payments, visit www.ondotsystems.com .

