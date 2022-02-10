Pagemark Technology Announces Issuance of Patents for Barcodes Containing Covert Data Used to Secure QR Codes
The Company has been issued two additional international Patents, further expanding Pagemark's protection in United States, Mexico, Philippines and, most recently, Brazil
"With the pandemic we saw a massive increase of the use of QR codes in almost all aspects of life," says RanDair Porter, CEO of Pagemark Technology, Inc. "This large-scale adoption drives the need for certainty of origin which doesn't exist today with standard QR codes. Our Pelta technology enables standard QR codes to include digital security elements providing non-repudiation of source."
According to Bluebite, the following surge in QR Code usage was reported from 2018 to 2020:
- 96% growth in QR Code Reach
- 94% surge in the number of interactions
- 98% increase in the number of interactions per object
The Global Brand Counterfeiting Report 2018 projected that the total value of fake goods would reach USD $1.82 trillion by 2020.
Pelta™ codes are secure machine-readable 2D barcodes which retain baseline characteristics and functionality of a standard 2D barcode while including covert features.
With the issuance of the latest patent issued in Brazil, Pagemark further addresses the counterfeit problem in another major global market. Pagemark intends to seek potential commercialization partners for Pelta-based products globally.
