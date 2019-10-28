Panini Expands Company to Secure Identity

Launches ValidatID – an Identity Authentication Platform

TURIN, Italy and DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini, the global leader in distributed check capture technology, is pleased to announce they are expanding the company to focus on security solutions. And today, they are launching Panini ValidatID, an innovative identity authentication and data capture software platform that prevents fraud in seconds while streamlining workflows.“Panini will always be dedicated to innovation and leadership in our core business of check truncation,” says Michael Pratt, CEO, Panini. “But we’re also expanding the company to an exciting new direction focused on security.” In this new endeavor, Panini will concentrate on the security of transactions, the participants to those transactions, and the environments where the transactions occur.Panini ValidatID is a software platform designed to help financial institutions and other businesses automate their customer-facing processes while protecting themselves against identity theft and other types of fraud. ValidatID extracts document data from multiple sources, checks the ID’s authenticity by applying advanced forensic tests, and can check the ID against popular watch lists such as OFAC. Once controls pass successfully, customer data seamlessly flows to the chosen banking or business application, eliminating manual errors and speeding up critical transaction processes – all while keeping the business and customers safe.“ValidatID is a solution that specifically addresses the massive and growing problem worldwide with identity theft and identity fraud,” adds Pratt. “With ValidatID, you can make sure the identification credentials are authentic and that the person is who they say they are.”For bankers, and other businesses requiring identity authentication, ValidatID functions as a first line of defense in regulatory compliance processes and improves customer experience with security assurance. Financial institutions will find the solution particularly beneficial during customer enrollment, high-risk transactions and check cashing.Panini ValidatID is available with a choice of scanning platforms including the Panini Vision neXt™ and EverneXt™ check scanners, as well as compact ID and passport scanners.The Panini team is launching ValidatID at this week’s ABA Annual Convention in Seattle, Washington. Visit Booth #705 or email panini.marketing@panini.com to request a personal demo. The platform will also be featured at WBR Future Branches in Austin, Texas, November 18-20.About Panini Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company’s expertise in research & development. Panini’s market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini boasts the world’s largest deployed base of check imaging systems and offers an expanding range of branch transformation solutions including intelligent capture, instant issuance, and secure identity options for reliable and user-friendly customer authentication. The company operates on a global scale and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets.For more information visit www.panini.com.Jessica Back, Communicationsjess.back@panini.com+1 937.291.2195