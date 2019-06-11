Panini Strengthens Commitment to Brazilian Market

Partners with Mobile Sistemas, Exhibits at CIAB 2019

TORINO, Italy and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini, the global market leader in distributed check capture, is pleased to announce a partnership with Mobile Sistemas, a provider of commercial and banking automation, strengthening the company’s commitment to providing Brazilian banks with the world’s most advanced payment processing technology. Mobile Sistemas will serve as a commercial extension of Panini Limitada. Both companies will participate in CIAB FEBRABAN in São Paulo, Brazil this week, the twelfth consecutive year for Panini.



“We are delighted to welcome Mobile Sistemas to our Panini Limitada family in Brazil,” says Joe Sciulli, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Panini. “Their expertise and reach in the Latin American market will provide our banking customers with unsurpassed service as they make the transition to check truncation utilizing Panini’s technology.”

Mobile Sistemas is best known for providing sales and technical support of check scanners in Bradesco, Sicoob, Banco do Brasil and Banco Itaú. The company also developed a billing system for the largest water company in Brazil, Sabesp.

"We are sure that combining Mobile Sistemas’ local market experience with the unparalleled quality of Panini check scanning solutions will result in excellence serving the Brazilian banking market," says Silvio Mariano, Director, Mobile Sistemas.

With the 2016 passing of the Brazilian check truncation law it is important for Panini to continue showcasing their RDC portfolio of products for in-branch and remote applications at the largest event for the Latin American financial industry. In addition to their best-selling Vision X® check scanner, Panini will also demo the new flagship EverneXt™ and mI:Deal™ in their booth at CIAB.

EverneXt is Panini’s latest platform for check capture applications within branch transformation projects. Featuring on-board intelligence, the scanner is OS agnostic, capable of operating with wired or wireless communication and compatible with various host devices. The Panini mI:Deal is the smart, practical, and secure solution for cost effective and reliable low-volume RDC and bank correspondents applications, capable of interfacing with PC, mobile devices and even point of sale terminals, maximizing functionality and ROI. Both platforms leverage the cutting-edge, API-free Panini Everest architecture, ensuring maximum application flexibility and ease of use and support.

CIAB FEBRABAN 2019 will take place at the Transamerica Convention Center, São Paulo, Brazil, on June 11-13, 2019. Panini is booth number A81.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company’s expertise in research & development. Panini’s market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini offers check capture platforms which enable customers to fully realize the advantages and efficiencies available with the digital transformation of the paper check, resulting in the world’s largest deployed base of check capture systems, now exceeding one million devices. Panini’s scalable solutions address the complete range of distributed check processing opportunities including teller capture, back-counter capture, remote deposit capture, check cashing and remittance processing. The company operates on a global scale, and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets. For more information visit: www.panini.com.

About Mobile Sistemas

Founded in São Paulo to attend commercial and banking automation projects, Mobile Sistemas is a representative of the most important equipment manufacturers in the area such as Panini, Intermec, Honeywell, Datamax, and Datalogic. The company provides technical assistance for hardware products and software development teams to support the application and development of WEB, client and mobile solutions. For more information visit www.mobilesistemas.com.br

