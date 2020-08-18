Partners Group backed SPi Global Invests in LearningMate to Acquire Majority Stake

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK and MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearningMate, the leader in business to business ed-tech services has sold a majority stake to SPi Global, the market leading content technology enterprise. SPi Global is owned by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with over USD 96 billion in assets under management, on behalf of its clients.



Founded in 2003, LearningMate has today close to 1000 ed-tech professionals, across the globe. LearningMate is among the leading diversified digital enablement providers in the ed-tech space with a strong multi-geographic presence across 6 locations (New York, Phoenix, Mumbai, Kolkata, London, and Vancouver). For more information, visit https://www.learningmate.com

LearningMate leads with a 'Services over Platform' strategy in the K-12, Higher education and Corporate Training sectors. LearningMate’s best-in-class middleware technology platform provides clients with a cloud-based infrastructure that allows them to create, curate, enhance and deliver digital learning content to multiple delivery channels. LearningMate also supports its clients with digital content and curriculum services that focus on improving learning efficacy and reach. LearningMate’s platforms and solutions have benefited over 250 clients till date and touch millions of students and faculty every day across the globe.

LearningMate was majority owned by Helix Investments, a New York based private equity fund with a special focus on India. Helix made the investment in 2009 and has been a LearningMate partner for over a decade. Helix will retain a minority stake in the company, demonstrating their continued commitment in the future growth of LearningMate.

Given that LearningMate has built a unique position and brand due to its focus on innovation and digital technologies, the company will continue to operate independently under Samudra (Sam) Sen, Founder and CEO of LearningMate. The new LearningMate board will consist of representatives from Partners Group, SPi Global and independent directors of repute. Sam will continue to be part of the LearningMate board.

The partnership will help both companies leverage complementary strengths and bring greater value to their customers. The ed-tech space is booming today and online learning is becoming the new normal especially in the light of the recent developments. LearningMate’s founding team and senior management will continue to remain invested in the company and successfully lead the organization to build value for the future.

“We are very pleased to join hands with the LearningMate team. Having known the organization and management for more than a decade, I have always considered LearningMate as one of the leading players in the ed-tech space. I am pleased to be part of the LearningMate board and look forward to working alongside Sam to create value in the Education markets” said SPi Global President and CEO Ratan Datta.

“We are excited with this new partnership and look forward to working closely with Partners Group and the SPi Global leadership to accelerate our growth and make a significant contribution to our education and training communities in these unprecedented times of rapid change that will need us to innovate more than ever before.” added Samudra Sen, Founder and CEO, LearningMate.

About SPi Global

SPi Global is a market leading content technology and content solutions enterprise that provides data services and subject matter expertise (SME) to multiple industries such as research, learning and education, finance, healthcare and life sciences, media and retail, and other corporates. Leveraging its deep domain expertise and suite of proprietary technology platforms, the company brings forth cutting-edge innovation for the extraction, enrichment and transformation of structured and unstructured content and information assets.

With a client-base scoping 30 countries worldwide, SPi Global delivers business transformation services across the globe. The company’s multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in eight countries, India, the Philippines, United States, China, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom and Singapore.

For more information, visit www.spi-global.com .

