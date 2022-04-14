Peplink Launches InTouch, a Zero-Touch LAN Management Service

VILNIUS, Lithuania., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Peplink announced InTouch, a zero-touch remote network management solution that helps administrators manage camera systems, IP phones or any connected devices while avoiding expensive OOBM or VPN licensing and infrastructure overhead. By leveraging Peplink’s global SpeedFusion Cloud network, remote sites will establish a management tunnel that lets administrators reach and manage any network device - without port forwarding, public IPs or VPN infrastructure.

Today, corporate networks must support users and devices at remote locations for many reasons. Managing a large number of IP phones, camera systems, or other specialized devices becomes really challenging when those are behind home broadband networks or on cellular networks. Traditional network management tools such as OOBM and VPN licensing schemes are designed and priced with the large corporate office environment in mind. The cost of extending these enterprise-centric tools to those remote locations becomes tough to justify, let alone support.

Peplink’s InTouch service offers the ability to directly link into the device management UI of any device behind any Peplink router. InTouch reaches each device remotely via SpeedFusion Cloud infrastructure and leverages Peplink’s InControl2 single pane-of-glass management system to provide network visibility.

All Peplink products running Firmware 8.2.0 or later versions, with valid InControl2 and SpeedFusion Cloud access will be able to use InTouch service. This also means that both the user and the administrator get the benefits of SpeedFusion Cloud, so the connectivity experience is always protected and seamless - keeping everyone productive.

Gordon Beck - Vice President, USA Phone said, “Using InTouch to remotely log into the web interfaces of VoIP Phones and Managed POE Switches on a customer’s network with a click of the mouse is a massive time saver for our Support staff. This will be a feature that in only a few months’ time you’ll wonder how you ever lived without InTouch.”

Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said, “Customers are tired of the cost and complexity of managing network devices at remote locations like cameras, phones, and other infrastructure. These solutions are either not possible in a WFx or field environment, or they are just too expensive to scale in this new way of working. Now we can give them a tool they don’t even have to deploy - it’s just built into their SpeedFusion powered network”.

About:

InTouch service

Peplink

USA Phone

Cassy Mak

Marketing Manager

[email protected]