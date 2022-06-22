Pharma Intelligence Unveils Its Rebrand to Citeline Following Transition to Independent Company

New brand name Citeline reflects company transformation to focus on the global future of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pharma Intelligence, a leading provider of specialist intelligence, data and software for clinical trials, development and regulatory compliance, announces that it has rebranded to become Citeline. The rebrand follows leading global growth investor Warburg Pincus’ recent acquisition of the business from Informa PLC (LSE:INF.L), the international markets knowledge services and business intelligence group.

The rebrand to become Citeline reflects the company’s commitment to providing its world-class suite of products and services that the pharmaceutical and biotech industry has come to rely on, now as an independent and rapidly growing company. Clients, partners and other industry participants are already highly familiar with the name Citeline, as it also represents one of the company’s best-known product suites. The Citeline product suite holds the leading position in the clinical trial intelligence space, providing insights on patient enrolment and demographics, trial progress, individual trial sites and investigators for more than 375,000 clinical trials across 180 countries.

Citeline’s new mission statement reinforces the company’s laser focus on research and the role it plays in improved patient outcomes: “Every patient deserves treatment, and every treatment demands evidence. The best evidence is uncovered by the curious mind and the most searching questions.”

Ramsey Hashem, CEO, Informa Pharma Intelligence, said, “Over the next few months, Citeline will fully embrace our new identity now that the transition into an independent company is complete. We’ll continue to share more about what that looks like over the coming months, as well as the investments and growth opportunities on the horizon. Citeline has traditionally been one of the most in-demand products we offer, and we are relying on our strongest asset to usher in a new era.”

The new brand identity begins with the announcement of the company’s new name, Citeline, with more rebranding elements to be announced, including new logo, website, brand colors, purpose statements and more.

About Citeline

Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence) powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of health science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial and regulatory related-decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Our global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world’s most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline.



About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $80 billion in assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 245 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and two real estate funds, which have invested more than $103 billion in over 1,025 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

