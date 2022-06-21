Philips awarded top honor by Red Dot jury with Design Team of the Year award

June 21, 2022

Prestigious title awarded for the team’s multi-disciplinary and human-centered approach to designing solutions that improve people’s lives

Celebratory event accompanied by presentation of awards for Philips’ three Red Dot Design ‘Best of the Best’ product ratings

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company’s Experience Design Team has been awarded the honorary title of ‘Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2022’. The Red Dot design organization awarded the title in recognition of the Philips Experience Design Team’s multidisciplinary approach to creating integrated solutions that address major challenges in healthcare, such as ageing populations, the increase in chronic illnesses, the COVID-19 pandemic, and escalating healthcare costs, together with its strong focus on the user and patient experience.

On behalf of the team, Philips’ Chief Design Officer Sean Carney was presented the award during the Red Dot award ceremony that took place on the evening of Monday, June 20 in Essen, Germany. It is the first time in the history of the Red Dot Design Award (1988) that this award has been bestowed on a design team for the second time.

Philips’ Experience Design Team comprises a multidisciplinary team of designers operating out of 13 design centers across North and South America, Europe and Asia. Applying deep human insights and cutting-edge technologies, the team helps to create healthcare products and services that truly improve lives, making it a key part of Philips’ mission to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people a year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.

“Philips’ design team has achieved what many wish for, but few manage - holistic solutions that require the interplay of technology and design to make a lasting positive impact on the progress of their own company and the transformation of healthcare,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "The multidisciplinary Philips Experience Design Team has been proving for years that it is a leader in the field of healthcare technology. The Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2022 award is a well-deserved recognition of their work.”

“For more than a decade we’ve recognized that integrated systems combining smart devices, systems, software, and services with real-time data and patient histories are the only way to deliver on the quadruple aim of better patient outcomes, enhanced patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care, and do it across the entire patient journey,” said Sean Carney, Chief Design Officer at Philips. “I am immensely proud that my team has been awarded the prestigious title of Red Dot: Design Team of the Year in recognition of the outstanding healthcare solutions they are helping deliver.”

In April, Philips received three Red Dot Design ‘Best of the Best’ awards for ground-breaking design excellence, bringing the company’s cumulative ‘Best of the Best’ total over the years to 27, next to more than 460 Red Dot awards in total.

Selected independently

Red Dot design awards are awarded for submitted products that are judged by the Red Dot jury to be outstanding in terms of their aesthetic appeal, functionality, smartness or innovation. The Red Dot: Design Team of the Year is selected independently from design teams with a consistent track record of innovative, top-class design achievements.

Learn from Philips Experience Design team member Hyelin Lee what it means to put human-centered and sustainable circular-ready design front-and-center in the end-to-end design process .

