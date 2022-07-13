Philips highlights AI-powered precision diagnosis portfolio at ECR 2022

July 13, 2022



Philips demonstrates portfolio of smart connected imaging systems and integrated radiology workflow solutions designed to improve diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Vienna, Austria – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its award-winning AI-powered systems and solutions debuting at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR, July 13-17, Vienna, Austria). Philips will demonstrate how its portfolio of smart connected imaging systems and integrated radiology workflow solutions help increase diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes; help reduce staff stress and burnout; improve patient engagement and quality access to care; and enhance efficiency to help reduce waste.



“Radiology plays such a critical role in diagnosing and guiding patients into the right treatment plans. That’s why we designed our smart connected imaging systems to deliver first time right diagnoses with the latest clinical technologies and applications to drive patient-centric insights supporting early and definitive diagnosis and treatment,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Addressing operational inefficiencies across the entire radiology enterprise was also the driving force behind the introduction of our AI-enabled, software defined systems and solutions to assist customers by automating and accelerating routine tasks, generating insights from large amounts of data to help improve productivity and lower the risk of staff burnout.”



Smart connected imaging systems help increase diagnostic confidence

It is projected the amount of healthcare data will grow 36% each year by 2025 [1]. In the recent Future Health Index 2022 Global report commissioned by Philips, one of the biggest challenges facing radiology leaders is managing the sheer volume of data available to them, with nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed, citing data management as their top issue. Philips AI-powered leading technologies help turn relevant data into actionable insights to increase diagnostic confidence and improve clinical outcomes.



New at ECR 2022, Philips will spotlight its latest AI-powered, software-defined MR smart systems, including its SmartSpeed artificial intelligence (AI) powered MR acceleration software , which delivers higher image resolution with 3 times faster scan times [2] and virtually no loss in image quality, representing a major step forward in diagnostic confidence and MR department productivity. Philips SmartSpeed joins the growing number of Philips AI powered workflow innovations available across the portfolio of smart Philips MR systems that will be showcased at ECR, including the European introduction of the new smart connected 3T MR system, Philips MR 7700 and the company’s latest MR 5300 1.5T helium-free in operations MR system. Each of these systems uses intelligent software to automate tasks and help relieve the burden on busy radiology staff and departments.



Also new to the European market and being showcased at ECR 2022 is the award-winning Philips Spectral CT 7500 , the latest intelligent system to deliver high quality spectral images for every patient on every scan 100% of the time to help improve disease characterization, and reduce rescans and follow-ups, all at the same dose levels as conventional scans. The time-saving spectral workflow is fully integrated, enabling the technologist to get the patient on and off the table quickly – spectral chest scans and head scans take less than one second, and a full upper body spectral scan can be completed in less than two seconds. The new Spectral CT 7500 has demonstrated a 34% reduction in time to diagnosis, a 25% reduction in repeat scans and a 30% reduction in follow-up scans [3].



Integrated radiology workflows drive operational efficiency and improve patient experience

Operational inefficiencies continue to weigh heavily on clinicians and health systems as they strive to deliver the very best care for their patients. It is no surprise that 45% of radiologists reported symptoms of burnout pre-pandemic [4], while 97% of technologists report moderate or severe levels of job stress [5]. Visitors to the Philips Zone at ECR 2022 will see how Philips’ end-to-end, vendor neutral solutions simplify and connect workflows to address productivity challenges across the radiology enterprise.



Philips Radiology Workflow Suite is a combination of solutions that support clear and efficient radiology workflows. At ECR, Philips continues to expand its Radiology Workflow Suite, introducing new and enhanced solutions across the entire radiology workflow with a focus on:

Patient engagement , featuring Philips Care Engage ment Manager , a web based clinical and patient decision support software platform intended to aid in remote communication and care management between patients and healthcare providers. The solution is designed to reduce no shows and cancellations, increase referral conversions, improve patient adherence to instructions, reduce staff burden and improve patient engagement, education, and communication.

, featuring , a web based clinical and patient decision support software platform intended to aid in remote communication and care management between patients and healthcare providers. The solution is designed to reduce no shows and cancellations, increase referral conversions, improve patient adherence to instructions, reduce staff burden and improve patient engagement, education, and communication. Virtual radiology support with Philips Radiology Operations Command Center [6], a vendor-neutral, multi-modality, multi-site telepresence solution that provides advanced tele-acquisition capabilities and seamlessly connects imaging experts at a command center with technologists at scanners across care locations. Remote expert support removes the barrier of physical distance, extending the ability to offer consistent imaging experiences across organizations regardless of location. Virtual remote radiology support is also provided with Philips Collaboration Live [7], available on Philips ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite and Affiniti, delivering tele-ultrasound capabilities, allowing ultrasound teams to securely talk, text, screen-share, and video stream directly from their ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device to extend the team without expanding it.

Data-driven practice management and patient-centered imaging

At ECR 2022, Philips will spotlight Enterprise Performance Analytics – PerformanceBridge , a vendor-neutral, real-time data platform designed to improve productivity and reduce costs across enterprise-wide imaging departments to enhance operational decision-making. PerformanceBridge integrates data from multiple industry-standard data sources (such as HL7, DICOM and other structured data sources), onto one platform, for immediate access to information necessary for quick actionable observations and detailed reports. Also making its European debut at ECR 2022 is new Philips Pediatric Coaching [8], a holistic mobile app designed to be a less stressful experience for parents and their children undergoing MRI scans. Using gamification and ‘buddy system’ techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, the app helps guide young children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience.



Philips hosted symposia sessions and sustainability round table at ECR

Healthcare systems account for 4.4% of carbon emissions worldwide; more than the aviation and shipping industries. Philips will join an educational round table session hosted by the European Society of Radiology (ESR) on July 14 at 12:30PM CET discussing what’s needed to “Build a Green Radiology Department,” featuring leading radiology experts from around the world who will address what can be done now to mitigate the environmental impact of essential imaging technology.



Philips will also host two Symposia sessions, featuring TED Talk-style presentations, and interactive conversations. On Wednesday, July 13, at 11:30AM CET, ECR attendees can join the discussion on “Accelerating Clinical competency through partnership and innovation,” to hear from world-renowned health leaders on how to address the growing demand for early disease diagnosis. On Thursday, July 14, at 12:30PM CET, health leaders will discuss “Balancing high tech and high touch: Keeping patients at the heart through innovation and workflow,” sharing insights on how to drive optimization in diagnostic operations.

All sessions will be live-streamed for attendees to join virtually if they are not at ECR in person. Visit Philips at ECR 2022 for more details.

Philips at ECR 2022

Join Philips in the Philips Zone at ECR 2022 (Level 2 Foyer C of the Austria Center), July 13-17, 2022, in Vienna, Austria, and visit Philips at ECR 2022 for more information on Philips’ AI-powered precision diagnosis portfolio, featuring smart connected imaging systems and integrated radiology workflow solutions, designed to increase diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

