Philips publishes its Annual Report 2021

February 22, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2021.

Philips’ Annual Report 2021 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 10, 2022. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM will be published in due course.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2021 with Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and expects to file the report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today ( www.sec.gov ).

The Annual Report 2021 (in ESEF and on Form 20-F) will be available to shareholders and other interested parties at www.results.philips.com . A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: [email protected] .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: [email protected]

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Attachment