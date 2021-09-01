Philips starts repair and replacement program of first-generation DreamStation devices in the US in relation to earlier announced recall notification*

September 1, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced an update in connection with the June 14, 2021 recall notification* for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices that was issued to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices. More than half of the affected devices in use globally are in the US. The vast majority (>80%) of the registered affected devices in the US to date are in the first-generation DreamStation product family.

Philips received authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices [1], which consists of replacement of the PE-PUR sound abatement foam with a new material. Philips anticipates rework to commence in the course of September 2021. In addition to the rework, the company has already started replacing certain affected first-generation DreamStation CPAP devices in the US with DreamStation 2 CPAP devices. Philips remains in dialogue with the FDA with respect to other aspects of the recall notification and mitigation plan in the US [2].

Philips is initiating the repair and replacement programs in other countries as well and expects to have these underway in the majority of its markets by the end of September 2021. The company intends to complete the repair and replacement programs within approximately 12 months.

“We fully recognize that the timeframe for remediation of the affected devices places patients in a difficult situation,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “We are mobilized to deliver a solution to them as fast as possible. We have significantly increased our production, service and rework capacity, and further intensified our outreach to our customers and their patients. We urge patients with affected active devices to register these on the dedicated recall notification website.”

More information on the recall notification, as well as instructions for customers, users, and physicians can be found at www.philips.com/src-update. Patients with affected devices currently in use are requested to register their products on this website to facilitate the repair and replacement program.

* This is a recall notification for the US only, and a field safety notice for the rest of the world. In the US, the recall notification has been classified by the FDA as a Class I recall.

[1] This includes DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP; Dream Station Bi-Level PAP; DreamStation ASV; and DreamStation ST, AVAPS devices.

[2] The remaining affected devices for remediation in the US can be found at www.philips.com/src-update.

For media information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com



Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



