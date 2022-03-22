Philochem and Bracco Imaging Announce a Collaboration on the Development of a Small Molecule for Diagnostic or Medical Imaging Applications

PHILOCHEM AND BRACCO IMAGING ANNOUNCE A COLLABORATION ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF A SMALL MOLECULE FOR DIAGNOSTIC OR MEDICAL IMAGING APPLICATIONS

Siena, Italy, 22thMarch 2022 – Philochem, a subsidiary of the Philogen Group, and Bracco Imaging today announce that they have entered into a license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize a small organic molecule for imaging applications, with proven ability to selectively detect a variety of metastatic solid tumors in cancer patients, paving the way for a new approach to tumor diagnosis.

Philogen and Bracco share an Italian heritage and operate globally in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Bracco and Philochem will pioneer the development of cutting-edge technologies for the discovery and optimization of small molecule ligands that enable unprecedented specificity and sensitivity for the imaging of solid tumors.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Member of the Board of Philochem and CEO of the Philogen Group, commented: “We are extremely pleased to establish a new collaboration with Bracco Imaging, a leading global company in the image diagnostics field. This new collaboration will focus on the development and commercialization of a small molecule for imaging applications, which promises to improve the diagnosis, staging and monitoring of response-to-treatment for cancer patients. Both companies are committed to the development of the product and making it available to patients who may benefit from it.”

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Philochem, a leader in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. It demonstrates Bracco’s commitment to long-term value creation in medical imaging. Over the years, Bracco has built a portfolio of leading products across all imaging modalities and is continuing to invest in innovation to shape the future of precision imaging and improve people’s lives”, commented Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice-Chairman &CEO of Bracco Imaging.

About Philochem and the Philogen GroupPhilochem is a fully owned subsidiary of the Philogen Group, a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. Philogen is engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen’s strategy is to selectively deliver bioactive agents (such as radionuclides, cytokines or drugs) to the site of disease using antibodies or small organic ligands. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem near Zurich, Switzerland. Philogen has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

About Bracco ImagingBracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging also enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

Contacts:

Philogen contacts

Dr. Emanuele Puca (Investor Relations), [email protected]

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

Bracco contacts

Giuliano FalivaCorporate Communications Director+39 335 [email protected]

Dr. Duccio Manetti Bracco Imaging Global Communications Director+39 340 [email protected]

Consilium Strategic Communications contacts

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi

[email protected]