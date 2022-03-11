Playbetr to Host Brazil's Top Influencers MC Kekel and Natalia G at Paris Saint-Germain Match

PARIS, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playbetr, the exclusive Latin American betting partner of Paris Saint-Germain, is set to host two of Brazil's top influencers in Paris at Parc des Princes for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux match on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The two illustrious influencers are MC Kekel, https://www.instagram.com/mckekel/, who has 5,900,000 million worldwide followers and is an established music artist, and Natalia G, who has 608,000 thousand followers, https://www.instagram.com/nathaliagibson/, and is an established Brazilian model, Loreal spokesmodel and Internet sensation.

"We are delighted to welcome two exceptional Brazilian and international superstars to this extraordinary experience with Paris Saint-Germain and Playbetr," stated Marvin Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Playbetr. "We look forward to a superb time in Paris, and a long-term relationship with both MC Kekel and Nathalia G."

The two influencers will share their experience of the very best of Paris, including the ultimate VIP experience at Parc de Princes stadium with a players' pitchside warm-up experience and a VIP box to observe the game. Additionally, the influencers will be gifted an official Paris Saint-Germain game day jersey from the team and Playbetr.

MC Kekel made the following statement regarding the experience, "As you all know, I made a song for Neymar. In fact, I was very happy when they put it in his series. I love watching this boy play, and having this experience of watching an international match with Playbetr is an amazing thing. Do you believe that I will be in the same stadium with the best football players in the world? It's something I can't explain. I will be able to see Neymar, Messi and Mbappe together. It's something unbelievable for me. I just thank God and all people involved for inviting me for this incredible experience. I am very excited and very grateful."

Natalia G also stated, "For a football lover like me, having the opportunity to participate in this experience with Playbetr, being in one of the most incredible stadiums in the world, watching a match from one of the biggest teams in Europe, where a big star of Brazil plays, it will certainly be a unique and incredible experience. I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity!"

For more information, press contact, and to get involved with Playbetr, email [email protected].

About Playbetr

Playbetr is a leading licensed cryptocurrency-focused sportsbook and casino, offering the very best in online gaming entertainment. Playbetr features over 50,000 pre-match and 30,000 live selections every month, as well as over 3,500 casino games from over 30 providers. The Playbetr community is the fastest-growing online gaming community, complete with tournaments, jackpots, rake races, bonuses and the very best in promotions. Enjoy Playbetr today.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Since QSI's purchase of the club in 2011, it has undergone a transformation to become one of the world's top football clubs and global sports brands. The club has won 27 trophies in just 10 years, for a total of 43 in its history, making it the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently, Neymar Jr, Mbappé and now Messi, both ranked amongst the top four players in the world.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment