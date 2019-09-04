PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering and Concurrent Share Repurchase

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAH) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of shares of its common stock. KKR PRA Investors L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”), has agreed to sell an aggregate of 6,666,684 shares of the Company’s common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price of $97.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on September 6, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.In addition, the Company announced that, subject to the completion of the offering, it intends to repurchase from the underwriter, out of 6,666,684 shares of common stock, a number of shares having an aggregate purchase price of $300 million at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the Selling Stockholder. The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the share repurchase. The Company intends to fund the repurchase of common stock from the Selling Stockholder with the proceeds of a $300 million incremental term loan under its existing credit facilities.It is anticipated that, upon completion of these transactions, the Selling Stockholder will have disposed of all of its remaining shares of common stock of the Company.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the underwriter for the offering.The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at: www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Attention: Prospectus Department200 West StreetNew York, NY 10282 Telephone: 866-471-2526 Facsimile: 212-902-9316Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.comThis press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.Contact:PRA Health Sciences, Inc.Laurie HurstDirector, Communications and Public Relations919-786-8435HurstLaurie@prahs.comMike BonelloChief Financial Officer919-786-8270InvestorRelations@prahs.com 