PRA Health Sciences, Symphony Health Launch Metys(TM) National Market Measurement Tool

The first of its kind, Metys(TM) delivers accurate, reliable data quickly through a single access point

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) announced today the launch of Symphony Health’s new national market measurement tool – Metys™ (pronounced Met-IS), the only completely integrated, all-in-one market research solution available from a contract research organization (CRO).The first platform of its kind, Metys delivers pharmaceutical market analytics and intelligence that is both timely and comprehensive. Now life sciences and other industries are better equipped to manage diverse portfolios with accuracy, reliability and agility.Powered by IDV®, the company’s Integrated Dataverse, Metys intelligently integrates prescriber, payer, and patient data assets. Source of business, managed care and other key metrics are also included and provide a complete picture of market activity. Speed, ease of access, and insights are all hallmarks of Metys’ customizable dashboards and reporting. Metys™ is also the only national market measurement solution in the industry that includes linked diagnosis subgroups to projected prescriptions and writers.“Because understanding, measuring and influencing treatment decisions is increasingly complex, PRA and Symphony Health have developed a solution that quickly and efficiently brings all of the data to clients’ fingertips within the Metys™ platform,” said Doug Fulling, President of Symphony Health. “This offering affirms our commitment to serving our clients at the highest level with tools that will move their business forward, while also reinforcing our culture of innovation and excellence.”For more information about Metys visit www.symphonyhealth.com.ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCESPRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span 90 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and more than 16,000 employees. Since 2000, PRA has participated in more than 3,800 clinical trials. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 85 products. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.comMEDIA INQUIRIES: Laurie Hurst, Director, Communications and Public RelationsHurstLaurie@prahs.com, +1.919.786.8435ABOUT SYMPHONY HEALTHA wholly-owned subsidiary of PRA Health Sciences, Symphony Health is a leading provider of high-value data, analytics, and technology solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and payers. The company helps clients understand disease incidence, prevalence, progression, treatment, and influences along the patient and prescriber journeys by connecting and integrating a broad set of primary and secondary data, and providing health research, analytics, and consulting expertise. Symphony Health derived data improves health management decisions, and helps clients drive revenue growth while providing critical insights on how to effectively adapt to the changing healthcare ecosystem. For more information about Symphony Health, please visit www.symphonyhealth.com.A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60d0f7fa-d592-4014-a193-04bd810547f9