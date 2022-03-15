Prevasio Announces Oscar Marquez as New CEO

Expansion of management team strengthens leadership, prepares company for further success

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevasio, Inc., a startup providing next-generation tools to democratize Cloud Security Posture Management, announces that Oscar Marquez will be joining the company as CEO. In his new role, Oscar will be spearheading the expansion of Prevasio globally.

"With the massive development we've experienced recently, building out our management team was crucial," said Prevasio co-founders Rony Moschokovich and Sergei Shevchenko. "Oscar's combination of significant technical knowledge and 20+ years of software/cyber security industry expertise will help us drive Prevasio to the next level. We're excited to have him on board and look forward to his contribution to our organization."

Marquez is an experienced cyber security industry visionary who has held leadership positions with NetIQ (Cyberese), Ubizen (Verizon), Tier-3, Marshal/M86security (Trustwave), Isheriff (Mimecast) and Mi-token. A thought leader in security, he has spoken internationally at infrastructure and cyber security conferences around the world.

"Contributing to a company's growth, being part of its technological innovation and helping it make a positive difference to an industry is extremely rewarding," Marquez said. "In just a few short years, Prevasio has shown itself to be a leading-edge provider of complex technical solutions for cloud protection."

About Prevasio

Prevasio (www.prevasio.io) was founded in 2020 by a group of dedicated DevOps and threat research experts. The company aims to bridge the gap between DevSecOps and threat research, allowing IT professionals to look at containers from a vastly different perspective — through attackers' eyes. For any questions related to this news or the company, please email Lauren Galvez at [email protected] or follow us on https://www.prevasio.io.

